Accor: signs strategic partnership with LVMH

June 13, 2024 at 12:11 pm EDT

Accor and LVMH have entered into a strategic partnership to accelerate the development of Orient Express.



' The revival of a historic train and the launch of the first Orient Express sailing ship in 2026 will be the next steps in this new momentum. In parallel with these launches, Orient Express will open its first hotels in Rome and Venice', says the group.



Under the terms of the agreements signed today, LVMH is joining forces with Accor through a strategic investment in the Orient Express brand, the company operating the future hotels and trains, and the entity owning the two sailing ships.



The first yacht is currently under construction at Chantiers de l'Atlantique, and the two groups will continue to work together to find a third partner for this new activity.



Sébastien Bazin, Chairman and CEO of the Accor Group, commented: "Today, with LVMH, Orient Express opens a new chapter in this wonderful adventure, with the ambition of exploring new horizons and embodying the boldness and creative passion that drive us".



