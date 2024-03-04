Accor: successful placement of a bond issue
The transaction was more than 4 times oversubscribed, reflecting Accor's strong credit quality and investor confidence.
This transaction enables the Group to take advantage of the current good market conditions and significantly extend the average maturity of its debt.
The proceeds of the issue will be used for general corporate purposes.
The Group's long-term debt is rated BBB- by Standard & Poor's and Fitch Ratings.
