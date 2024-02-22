Feb 22 (Reuters) - Europe's biggest hotel group Accor posted a bigger-than-expected jump in annual core profit on Thursday, breaking the 1 billion euro ($1.1 billion) mark for the first time in its history, boosted by solid performances across its markets.

The operator of brands including Ibis and Novotel said its earnings before interests, taxes, depreciation and amortisation jumped 49% to 1 billion euros last year, above the 986 million euros expected by analysts in a company-compiled poll.

The group said 2024 will be rich in major international events that should continue to fuel growth, adding it had started the year with confidence even though the geopolitical backdrop remains complex. ($1 = 0.9231 euros) (Reporting by Diana Mandiá in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi)