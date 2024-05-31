Accor unveils its Purpose statement: “Pioneering the Art of Responsible Hospitality, Connecting Cultures, with Heartfelt Care”
May 31, 2024 at 12:59 pm EDT
Share
PARIS - Following the conclusion of the Group's 2024 Annual General Meeting, Accor - a world-leading hospitality group - is pleased to unveil its purpose statement: "Pioneering the Art of Responsible Hospitality, Connecting Cultures, with Heartfelt Care".
Recognizing the importance of Purpose, Accor built this framework following an extensive company-wide consultation process leveraging Purpose taskforce and Ethics Committee workshops as well as ExCo members, Heartists® and external stakeholders interviews, gathering more than 50,000 quotes from nearly 10,000 people.
Accor has long committed itself to sustainability and taking a community-centric approach, with care for people and planet running throughout our strategy. Purpose has long been at the core of everything the Group does, shaping Accor as it has grown into a diverse global collective of responsible hospitality leaders, embracing ethical practices, and imagining new ways to foster meaningful connections. Today, the Group is taking the next natural step by establishing a formal framework which sets out and holds us accountable to these values.
Sébastien Bazin, Chairman & CEO Accor, commented, "At Accor, we are explorers by nature, we are masters of hospitality, we are responsible actors who connect cultures, and above all we are Heartists. The purpose statement we have unveiled today is a culmination of years of Purpose-led hospitality and is the next natural step for us as we seek to pioneer the responsible travel of tomorrow. This framework will provide further inspiration to drive purposeful actions and performances in the best meaningful way."
The purpose statement is structured around four key strategic pillars and across each of them, Accor is making a series of commitments which are built upon concrete actions and assessed through KPIs.
The art of hospitality - expresses Accor's commitment to creating a culture of excellence through empowering our Heartists® to challenge the status quo and find new ways to offer authentic guest experiences.
Responsible hospitality - reflects the Group's commitment to making every stay a positive contribution to society and the environment and reflects Accor's long- standing desire to set the industry standard for responsible hospitality.
Connecting cultures - represents Accor's commitment to turn everyday into an intercultural journey while preserving and nourishing local identities.
Heartfelt care - encapsulates Accor's commitment to fostering empathy and wellbeing in the workplace and embedding a fair chance, social elevator culture across the Group.
Attachments
Original Link
Permalink
Disclaimer
Accor SA published this content on
31 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
31 May 2024 16:58:00 UTC.
Accor is the No. 1 European hotel group. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- operating hotels under management contract (74.7%; HotelServices);
- owned and leased hotel management (25.3%). In addition, the group offers a business of renting luxury private residences, as well as providing digital services to independent hoteliers, concierge services, etc.
At the end of 2023, the group operates a network of 5,584 hotels (821,518 rooms) distributed primerly between luxury and top-range hotels (978 hotels; Raffles, Fairmont, Sofitel, Pullman, MGallery, Swissotel, Grand Mercure, Mövenpick, The Sebel and Rixos names), mid-range hotels (1,732; Novotel, Novotel Suites, Mercure, adagio, Mama Shlter and Tribe), and economy hotels (2,826; ibis, ibis Styles, ibis budget, adagio access, hotelF1, Formule 1, Jo&Joe, Breakfree and Greet).