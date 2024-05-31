PARIS - Following the conclusion of the Group's 2024 Annual General Meeting, Accor - a world-leading hospitality group - is pleased to unveil its purpose statement: "Pioneering the Art of Responsible Hospitality, Connecting Cultures, with Heartfelt Care".

Recognizing the importance of Purpose, Accor built this framework following an extensive company-wide consultation process leveraging Purpose taskforce and Ethics Committee workshops as well as ExCo members, Heartists® and external stakeholders interviews, gathering more than 50,000 quotes from nearly 10,000 people.

Accor has long committed itself to sustainability and taking a community-centric approach, with care for people and planet running throughout our strategy. Purpose has long been at the core of everything the Group does, shaping Accor as it has grown into a diverse global collective of responsible hospitality leaders, embracing ethical practices, and imagining new ways to foster meaningful connections. Today, the Group is taking the next natural step by establishing a formal framework which sets out and holds us accountable to these values.

Sébastien Bazin, Chairman & CEO Accor, commented, "At Accor, we are explorers by nature, we are masters of hospitality, we are responsible actors who connect cultures, and above all we are Heartists. The purpose statement we have unveiled today is a culmination of years of Purpose-led hospitality and is the next natural step for us as we seek to pioneer the responsible travel of tomorrow. This framework will provide further inspiration to drive purposeful actions and performances in the best meaningful way."

The purpose statement is structured around four key strategic pillars and across each of them, Accor is making a series of commitments which are built upon concrete actions and assessed through KPIs.