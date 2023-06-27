Press Release JUNE 27, 2023 Accor unveils its strategic priorities and its medium-term growth ambitions During a Capital Markets Day to be held today at the Group's head office, Accor will present its medium-term ambitions for a new chapter of growth. With strong brands and highly skilled teams, a simplified and optimized operating model and processes, Accor intends to accelerate its sustainable growth. To unlock its growth potential, Accor is taking full advantage of the strengths of each of the two new divisions created in January 2023. For each of them, Accor has defined clear strategic priorities. The Premium, Midscale and Economy Division (PM&E) To maximize growth in EBITDA, the Premium, Midscale and Economy division (PM&E) is organized by geography and focuses on three priorities: its brands : by consolidating the leadership of its three iconic brands (ibis, Novotel and Pullman), increasing network density thanks to its conversion brands (Mövenpick, Mercure, Handwritten and greet), and strengthening compliance with brand standards.

The Luxury & Lifestyle Division The development of the Luxury & Lifestyle Division, organized by brand, is part of a strategy to strengthen the identity and appeal of iconic brands, offering unique and innovative experiences. The strategic priorities of this division are focused on three areas: the brand promise which guarantees unique experiences with each brand.

an ambition to generate strong EBITDA growth . These two divisions leverage the shared services platform including Procurement, Accor Tech and the Digital & Business Factory. All Group activities are based around a Sustainable Development strategy with ambitious objectives: trajectory of reducing GHGs in line with the Paris Agreement and validated by the SBTi, implementation of energy and water sobriety plans, elimination of single-use plastics, reduction of food waste and implementation of a voluntary Diversity and Inclusion policy. For Sébastien Bazin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Accor: "Over the past 10 years, Accor has undergone a radical transformation. Now Asset Light, the Group has expanded its brand portfolio to become the leader in Luxury & Lifestyle, strengthened its geographical footprint and simplified its organization, while preserving its financial independence and the strength of its balance sheet. With its two recently created divisions - Premium, Midscale and Economy on the one hand, and Luxury & Lifestyle on the other - the Group is embarking on a new chapter of rapid, profitable growth. We have set ambitious targets for the coming years: an EBITDA target for 2023 of between €920 and €960 million, an average annual EBITDA growth rate for 2023-2027 of between 9% and 12%, and a return to shareholders of around €3 billion. We have great talents, unique brands, owners' confidence, efficient digital tools, the energy and the desire. It's now a question of execution." Backed by its strategic priorities and the current dynamism of its activities, Accor is now anticipating 2023 RevPAR growth of 15-20% compared with 2022 and has unveiled an EBITDA target of between €920 million and €960 million based on the business prospects for the current year detailed hereafter. 2

PREMIUM, MID & LUXURY & TOTAL GROUP ECO LIFESTYLE M&F revenue per room €[1-1.1]k €[3.6-3.9]k €[1.4-1.5]k (2023) /room /room /room Net unit growth c.+2% c.+6% c.+2-3% RevPAR growth c.+[15-20]% M&F revenue growth c.+[18-22]% STO 2023 Marginally positive EBITDA contribution TOTAL EBITDA +[15-25]% +[55-65]% €[920-960]m vs. 2022 vs. 2022 Medium term, Accor is targeting sustainable growth and cash generation, notably in the service of shareholder returns. Based on the medium-term prospects described below, the Group is targeting 9-12% annualized growth in EBITDA between 2023 and 2027. PREMIUM, MID & LUXURY & TOTAL GROUP ECO LIFESTYLE Net Unit Growth +[2.5-3.5]% +[8-10]% +[3-5]% (CAGR 2023-27) RevPAR Growth +[2-4]% +[3-5]% +[3-4]% (CAGR 2023-27) M&F revenue growth +[4-7]% +[11-13]% +[6-10]% (CAGR 2023-27) STO Marginally positive EBITDA contribution Total EBITDA growth +[5-9]% +[15-20]% +[9-12]% (CAGR 2023-27) Cash Conversion >55% (Mid-term target) Return to shareholders c.€3bn (2023-27) Conversion of EBITDA into recurring Free Cash-Flow is expected to exceed 55% over the period. The combination of robust performance and a solid balance sheet should enable the Group to return around €3 billion to its shareholders over the 2023-2027 period in line with Investment Grade requirements. 3

This press release includes certain statements that are forward-looking about our plans, strategies and outlook for 2023 and illustrative outlook for 2023-2027 as well as statements with respect to pipeline expectation, M&F revenues, EBITDA growth, RevPAR, Occupancy Rate, CSR targets, loyalty targets, market shares, cash conversion and return to shareholders. Such statements are based on management's current views and assumptions considered reasonable, but which are naturally subject to risks and contingencies generally beyond the control of Accor S.A., and which may change at any time. These risks and contingencies may lead such statements to ultimately prove inaccurate and the actual results or performances to materially differ from those expressed or implied therein. The main risk factors are further developed in Accor's Universal Registration Document which is filed with the AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) and is available on the website (www.group.accor.com). Investors are cautioned that although Accor S.A. believes that the information and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors and it is impossible for the Company to anticipate all factors that could affect such assumptions.