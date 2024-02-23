Stock AC ACCOR
Accor

Equities

AC

FR0000120404

Hotels, Motels & Cruise Lines

Real-time Euronext Paris
Other stock markets
 11:35:17 2024-02-23 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
41.03 EUR +1.43% Intraday chart for Accor +10.95% +18.58%
Latest news about Accor

ACCORHOTELS : Integrating the 2023 P&L figures Alphavalue
Accor: in the green with broker's comments CF
Stifel Lifts Accor PT, Keeps Buy Opinion MT
ACCOR : Stifel raises its price target CF
Europe's STOXX 600 at all-time high as Nvidia boosts global tech shares RE
Accor: BlackRock above 5% of share capital CF
Accor: confident for 2024 after 'record' 2023 results CF
Transcript : Accor SA, 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 22, 2024
Accor tops annual core profit forecast, upbeat on 2024 RE
Accor tops annual core profit forecast, says it's confident for 2024 RE
Accor: BlackRock falls below the 5% threshold CF
ACCOR : Oddo BHF raises its price target CF
Accor: BlackRock exceeds 5% of share capital CF
Accor: BlackRock falls below 5% of share capital CF
Stifel Lifts Accor PT, Keeps Buy Rating MT
ACCOR : Stifel raises its target price CF
Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore hope to lure Chinese with visa-free travel RE
ACCOR : UBS raises its target price CF
Travel + Leisure Enters Deal to Acquire Accor Vacation Club for $48.4 Million MT
Travel + Leisure Co. agreed an agreement to acquire Accor Vacation Club from Accor SA (ENXTPA : AC) for $48.4 million. CI
Accor: continues to develop its brands CF
Accor: 12 Handwritten Collection hotels opened in one year CF
Accor: Harris Associates holds less than 5% of the capital CF
Accor: Parvus AM Europe exceeds 10% of share capital CF
Permanent visa-free from March between Thailand and China Alphavalue

Company Profile

Accor is the No. 1 European hotel group. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - operating hotels under management contract (74.7%; HotelServices); - owned and leased hotel management (25.3%). In addition, the group offers a business of renting luxury private residences, as well as providing digital services to independent hoteliers, concierge services, etc. At the end of 2022, the group operates a network of 5,445 hotels (802,269 rooms) distributed between luxury and top-range hotels (911 hotels; Raffles, Fairmont, Sofitel, Pullman, MGallery, Swissotel, Grand Mercure, Mövenpick, The Sebel and Rixos names), mid-range hotels (1,737; Novotel, Novotel Suites, Mercure, adagio, Mama Shlter and Tribe), and economy hotels (2,797; ibis, ibis Styles, ibis budget, adagio access, hotelF1, Formule 1, Jo&Joe, Breakfree and Greet).
Sector
Hotels, Motels & Cruise Lines
Calendar
2024-07-24 - Q2 2024 Earnings Release (Projected)
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
Ratings for Accor

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
19
Last Close Price
40.45 EUR
Average target price
41.22 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+1.91%
Sector Other Hotels, Motels & Cruise Lines

1st Jan change Capi.
ACCOR Stock Accor
+18.44% 10 828 M $
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. Stock Marriott International, Inc.
+11.27% 72 172 M $
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC. Stock Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.
+11.73% 51 050 M $
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC Stock Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC
+23.13% 17 877 M $
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION Stock Hyatt Hotels Corporation
+13.05% 13 979 M $
HILTON GRAND VACATIONS INC. Stock Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.
+15.54% 4 990 M $
MINOR INTERNATIONAL Stock Minor International
+7.63% 4 891 M $
ASSET WORLD CORP Stock Asset World Corp
+11.80% 3 562 M $
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION Stock Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation
+13.06% 3 409 M $
TRAVEL + LEISURE CO. Stock Travel + Leisure Co.
+15.76% 3 248 M $
Other Hotels, Motels & Cruise Lines
