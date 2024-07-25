Stock AC ACCOR
Accor

Equities

AC

FR0000120404

Hotels, Motels & Cruise Lines

Real-time Euronext Paris
Other stock markets
 11:35:54 2024-07-25 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
36.96 EUR -0.75% Intraday chart for Accor -3.04% +6.82%
05:40pm ACCORHOTELS : Stay on course to deliver its mid-term blueprint Alphavalue
12:09pm Accor Sets FY24 RevPAR Growth Target, Confirms Medium-term Guidance MT
Latest news about Accor

Accor: 13% growth in half-year EBITDA CF
Transcript : Accor SA, H1 2024 Earnings Call, Jul 25, 2024
Accor raises its RevPAR guidance for 2024 RE
Accor sees annual RevPAR growth of 4-5%, above mid-term target RE
Accor: partnership with Kylian Mbappé's association CF
Accor: BlackRock holds less than 5% of the voting rights CF
ACCOR : Deutsche Bank reduces its price target CF
Accor: BlackRock holds less than 5% of votes CF
Accor: BlackRock exceeds 5% of votes CF
Accor: BlackRock exceeds 5% of voting rights CF
Downturn in Europe ahead of Eurozone PMIs RE
AccorInvest and Covivio agree to exchange real estate assets RE
ACCOR : Barclays raises its recommendation to 'overweight CF
Accor: at the top of the CAC 40, Barclays sees an entry point CF
Market Update-Europe retreats slightly, quiet session without Wall Street RE
European shares flat as tech, healthcare losses offset gains in mining, travel RE
European shares open flat on healthcare drag RE
Accor: BlackRock raises its stake above 5%. CF
Accor: BlackRock below 5% of share capital CF
Accor Teams Up With LVMH for Orient Express Venture MT
Louis Vuitton Owner to Invest in Orient Express -- Update DJ
LVMH: signs strategic partnership with Accor CF
Louis Vuitton Owner to Invest in Orient Express DJ

Accor is the No. 1 European hotel group. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - operating hotels under management contract (74.7%; HotelServices); - owned and leased hotel management (25.3%). In addition, the group offers a business of renting luxury private residences, as well as providing digital services to independent hoteliers, concierge services, etc. At the end of 2023, the group operates a network of 5,584 hotels (821,518 rooms) distributed primerly between luxury and top-range hotels (978 hotels; Raffles, Fairmont, Sofitel, Pullman, MGallery, Swissotel, Grand Mercure, Mövenpick, The Sebel and Rixos names), mid-range hotels (1,732; Novotel, Novotel Suites, Mercure, adagio, Mama Shlter and Tribe), and economy hotels (2,826; ibis, ibis Styles, ibis budget, adagio access, hotelF1, Formule 1, Jo&Joe, Breakfree and Greet).
Employees
19,198
Sector
Hotels, Motels & Cruise Lines
Calendar
01:30am - Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Related indices
CAC 40 , STOXX Europe 600 Index (EUR)
Income Statement and Estimates

Ratings

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
37.24EUR
Average target price
47.51EUR
Spread / Average Target
+27.57%
Consensus
Profit revisions
