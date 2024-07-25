Accor is the No. 1 European hotel group. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - operating hotels under management contract (74.7%; HotelServices); - owned and leased hotel management (25.3%). In addition, the group offers a business of renting luxury private residences, as well as providing digital services to independent hoteliers, concierge services, etc. At the end of 2023, the group operates a network of 5,584 hotels (821,518 rooms) distributed primerly between luxury and top-range hotels (978 hotels; Raffles, Fairmont, Sofitel, Pullman, MGallery, Swissotel, Grand Mercure, Mövenpick, The Sebel and Rixos names), mid-range hotels (1,732; Novotel, Novotel Suites, Mercure, adagio, Mama Shlter and Tribe), and economy hotels (2,826; ibis, ibis Styles, ibis budget, adagio access, hotelF1, Formule 1, Jo&Joe, Breakfree and Greet).