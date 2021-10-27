Hotel group Accor expects travel demand to persist in 2022

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Europe's biggest hotel group Accor
said on Wednesday it expected travel demand to persist
through the fourth quarter and into 2022 after reporting a jump
in third-quarter revenue.
The group, which runs high-end chains Sofitel and Pullman as
well as budget ones such as Ibis, said it finally saw a strong
pick-up in demand after 18 months of pandemic-induced crisis, as
people were keen to travel again after lockdowns.
Deputy CEO Jean-Jacques Morin said in a call that Accor not
only saw a third-quarter revenue rebound thanks to the return of
tourists, but also a recovery in business travel in September
and October.
Those figures gave him confidence that travel demand would
continue to improve.
The global travel and hospitality industry is recovering
from the pandemic as higher vaccination rates and an easing of
restrictions spur a rise in business and leisure trips.
"Our business was very strong this summer in Europe, the
Middle East and the Americas, particularly for our leisure
destinations", Chief Executive Sebastien Bazin said in a
statement.
The group's revenue per available room (RevPAR), a key gauge
of performance for the hotel industry, however, dropped 37%
compared to the third quarter of 2019.
Accor, which operates 5,200 hotels in 110 countries,
reported revenue of 589 million euros ($684 million) for July to
September, up from 329 million euros in the same period last
year.
The group also cut its forecasted cash burn, now targeting
less than 35 million euros per month compared to earlier
guidance of 40 million euros.
($1 = 0.8611 euros)
(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian
Editing by Mark Potter, Kirsten Donovan)