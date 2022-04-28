Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Accor
  News
  Summary
    AC   FR0000120404

ACCOR

(AC)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04/28 11:38:45 am EDT
31.06 EUR   +2.37%
Hotel group Accor's quarterly revenue jumps as travel picks up

04/28/2022 | 11:49am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of French hotel operator AccorHotels is seen on top of the company's headquarters near Paris

(Reuters) - Europe's biggest hotel group Accor reported on Thursday a jump in first-quarter revenue, as travel gradually recovers from the pandemic.

"Accor's performance in the first quarter of 2022 confirms the clear upturn in business across all regions and the renewed momentum in tourism, food services and entertainment," Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Sebastien Bazin said in a statement.

The group, which runs high-end chains Sofitel and Pullman, as well as budget brands such as Ibis, posted revenue of 701 million euros ($737.10 million) for January to March, up 85% on a like-for-like basis from 361 million euros a year earlier.

The group's revenue per available room (RevPAR), a key gauge of performance for the hotel industry, more than doubled in the first quarter of 2022 but was still down 25% compared to pre-COVID levels.

($1 = 0.9510 euros)

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian; editing by David Evans)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACCOR 2.37% 31.06 Real-time Quote.6.64%
MOMENTUM GROUP AB (PUBL) 3.65% 71 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Financials
Sales 2022 3 235 M 3 410 M 3 410 M
Net income 2022 109 M 115 M 115 M
Net Debt 2022 2 035 M 2 145 M 2 145 M
P/E ratio 2022 88,7x
Yield 2022 1,27%
Capitalization 7 803 M 8 224 M 8 224 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,04x
EV / Sales 2023 2,57x
Nbr of Employees 14 466
Free-Float 73,3%
Chart ACCOR
Duration : Period :
Accor Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 30,34 €
Average target price 34,21 €
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sébastien Marie Bazin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Jacques Morin Deputy CEO & Chief Financial Officer
Floor Bleeker Chief Technology Officer
Sophie A. Gasperment Independent Non-Executive Director
Iris Knobloch Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACCOR6.64%8 224
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.9.05%58 971
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.0.69%43 855
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC6.17%11 643
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION0.89%10 671
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION-10.04%6 378