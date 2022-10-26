Hotel group Accor's revenue per room exceeds pre-pandemic levels

The group, which runs high-end chains Sofitel and Pullman and budget brands such as Ibis, said its third-quarter RevPAR, a key gauge of performance for the hotel industry, was up 14% from the same period of 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic.

That also topped the 9% increase forecast in an analyst poll compiled by the company.

Accor also reported an 83% like-for-like jump in third-quarter revenue and said it was confident in its ability to reach the upper end of its guidance on full-year core earnings of between 610 million euros ($614.3 million) and 640 million euros.

($1 = 0.9930 euros)

