Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Accor
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AC   FR0000120404

ACCOR

(AC)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:39 2022-10-26 am EDT
23.46 EUR   +2.18%
11:46aHotel group Accor's revenue per room exceeds pre-pandemic levels
RE
10/25Accor : Fairmont debuts sustainable recipe book featuring local flavors from around the globe
PU
10/19Accor : Document AMF CP. 2022E867132
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hotel group Accor's revenue per room exceeds pre-pandemic levels

10/26/2022 | 11:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The logo of French hotel operator AccorHotels is pictured on top of the company's headquarters in Issy-les-Moulineaux

(Reuters) - Europe's biggest hotel group Accor reported better than expected third-quarter revenue per available room (RevPAR) on Wednesday, continuing sharp improvement in activity since the start of the year.

The group, which runs high-end chains Sofitel and Pullman and budget brands such as Ibis, said its third-quarter RevPAR, a key gauge of performance for the hotel industry, was up 14% from the same period of 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic.

That also topped the 9% increase forecast in an analyst poll compiled by the company.

Accor also reported an 83% like-for-like jump in third-quarter revenue and said it was confident in its ability to reach the upper end of its guidance on full-year core earnings of between 610 million euros ($614.3 million) and 640 million euros.

($1 = 0.9930 euros)

(Reporting by Diana Mandia and Dina Kartit; Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2022
All news about ACCOR
11:46aHotel group Accor's revenue per room exceeds pre-pandemic levels
RE
10/25Accor : Fairmont debuts sustainable recipe book featuring local flavors from around the gl..
PU
10/19Accor : Document AMF CP. 2022E867132
PU
10/13Qatar Airways to hire 10,000 staff amid World Cup preparations
RE
10/07Accor : Déclaration droits de vote - 30.09.2022
PU
10/03Accor : Katara Hospitality and Accor expand partnership with the signing of Fairmont Tazi ..
PU
10/03Accor : Conference call invitation
PU
09/30Accor marks 400th hotel in Australia and the Pacific with launch of Sydney's landmark T..
AQ
09/29Accor : FY22 EBITDA guidance revised upwards, between 610 and 640 million Exclusive nego..
PU
09/29Accor Seeks $450 Million Sale Of Paris Headquarters To Property Investor Valesco
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ACCOR
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 702 M 3 692 M 3 692 M
Net income 2022 160 M 160 M 160 M
Net Debt 2022 1 819 M 1 815 M 1 815 M
P/E ratio 2022 38,3x
Yield 2022 1,78%
Capitalization 5 905 M 5 890 M 5 890 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,09x
EV / Sales 2023 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 14 466
Free-Float 73,2%
Chart ACCOR
Duration : Period :
Accor Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 22,96 €
Average target price 29,36 €
Spread / Average Target 27,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sébastien Marie Bazin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Jacques Morin Deputy CEO & Chief Financial Officer
Floor Bleeker Chief Technology Officer
Iris Knobloch Vice Chairman
Qionger Jiang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACCOR-19.30%5 890
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.-5.94%50 445
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.-16.25%35 833
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION-6.42%9 794
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC-4.27%9 320
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION-14.34%5 687