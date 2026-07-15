Pirelli, Accor, 2CRSi, Ottobock… In recent months, many European companies have crossed paths with Grizzly Research, a New York-based activist short seller. Its strategy? Conduct deep-dive investigations into listed companies and spotlight issues it believes the market is not adequately factoring in. It's a method fully owned by its CEO, Siegfried Eggert. So watch out for the Grizzly bear! Interview.

What sets Grizzly Research apart from other activist short sellers?

I like to think our approach is especially thorough. We place a strong emphasis on the quality of our research, and aim to produce some of the best-documented analysis in the industry. We put an enormous amount of work into each of our publications, although we also want readers to be able to replicate our work. So we provide the sources and information that have enabled us to reach our conclusions, so that anyone can check out what we did. Transparency is a core part of our approach.



How do you choose the companies you investigate? Are there typical red flags?

There is no single answer to that. We use a range of selection methods, screeners and indicators that constantly change over time. Broadly speaking, companies selling us a narrative that is too good to be true are a good place to start. These situations usually merit a closer look.



What makes a good investigation?

There are several ways to measure the success of an investigation. A lot of people look only at the stock price reaction, although this is not the only yardstick.

For example, earlier this year we published a report raising concerns about alleged child trafficking. Naturally, the company [Accor, editor's note] did not say flattering things about us, which is understandable. However, I think it responded responsibly by taking the issue seriously and trying to address it.

We are still following up, because we have not reached a final judgment yet. But it appears that the company is genuinely trying to resolve the issues raised.

Even if that does not immediately result in the stock price falling, I still view it as a success. If our work helps significantly improve a company's practices, that is already a positive outcome.

Over the longer term, it is also fair to assess our campaigns through the stock price. Not after a day or a week, but rather over several years. Depending on the nature of the criticism, we believe that the market generally ends up pricing it in.

I often tell my analysts I want our work to be judged in five-to-eight years time, and not tomorrow morning. That is the time horizon that truly matters to me.







Can external investors join you to gain exposure to your strategy?

It is known that Grizzly Capital Management is an asset manager that has, amongst other things, disclosed certain short positions in various jurisdictions. We are absolutely not trying to hide that at all. On the contrary, we openly use the Grizzly name because we take full responsibility for our work and we are proud of it.

That said, we are not currently marketing this strategy to retail investors. It is a product aimed at US institutional investors. We cannot, and we do not want to, offer it to the general public.

Maybe one day we will develop an offering suitable for retail investors, but this is not the case at present.



Do you think activist short sellers play an important role in the efficiency and transparency of financial markets?

Yes, I sincerely do. They play an essential role, especially because there are so few of us. For every critical report published online, there are probably a thousand bullish pieces arguing that stocks will keep going up.

Because there are so few seriously documented public critiques, our work becomes all the more important. Criticism is never really welcome, but it serves a vital function. The rarer it is, the more necessary it becomes.



How do you explain why there are so few activist short sellers today?

Over the past decade, the equity markets have risen sharply overall. Short sellers have therefore been swimming against the tide. It is also a tough business. Companies, and sometimes even regulators, may try to complicate your work or undermine your model.

On the other side, you are often up against large companies with a lot of money to defend their interests.

I also find it regrettable that you need to build an entire infrastructure simply to be able to publicly express a critical view on a listed company.



Some accuse activist short sellers of profiting from the fear they create themselves. What do you say to them?

At the end of the day, I am just a guy on the Internet. The idea that I would be powerful enough to move markets simply because of my name is, frankly, absurd. If investors pay attention to our work, it is probably because we have interesting elements to bring to their attention.

When I look at our long-term track record, I do not claim we have always been right. However, I think that on the vast majority of our main allegations, time has ultimately vindicated us.

In my opinion, a well-run company should not fear short sellers. If your company is so fragile that some unknown person on the Internet can destroy it simply by publishing a critical report, then maybe the problem is the company itself.



So would you describe yourself as a ''simple guy on the Internet?"

That is indeed how we started. As you become better known, your reputation also comes with greater responsibility. Each publication must be judged on its own merits.

Having published successful reports in the past is no guarantee that the next ones will be as successful. Some can turn out to be wrong or move against us.

Of course, reputation matters. It forces you to be even more rigorous and to avoid any exaggeration. But ultimately, no reputation can make up for bad analysis.

What really matters is being right on the substance. Each publication lives or dies on its own merits.



Are you often faced with lawsuits?

It is something we expect, so we have to be prepared for this. We therefore have legal insurance, as well as in-house and external lawyers who review our publications and make sure they are legally robust.

You have to believe in your work, make sure the research has been conducted rigorously and that the facts are presented accurately. If that's the case, you can do this job confidently.

However, of course you have to assume some companies will try to sue you. So it is essential to be prepared.

What is interesting is that the data show it is rarely a good strategy for companies. We have done a study on the subject, as have several academic researchers, and they show that companies that sue activist short sellers subsequently tend to significantly underperform in the stock market. Statistically, it does not seem to be an effective response.



Are there sectors you view as particularly vulnerable to fraud or inflated valuations?

That changes over time, although generally speaking, people who are more focused on promoting a stock than building a real business naturally gravitate toward the hottest sectors, the ones that attract the most capital.

Today, this of course includes artificial intelligence, data centers, and everything orbiting these themes. These sectors are drawing enormous investor interest, probably for good reason, although they also attract players who embellish reality or spin a good story without building a real economic business.

These are precisely the sectors on which we pay particularly close attention to.



Are there differences between investigations into European companies and those focused on US companies? In terms of transparency, access to information or regulation, for example?

Each country has its own specifics, but overall our working method remains the same: we try to understand the company's financial reality, cross-check data using multiple independent sources, and carry out what we call fieldwork, meaning visiting facilities and verifying information directly on site.

In fact, most listed companies today are international groups operating across several jurisdictions, so our methodology varies fairly little whether we are investigating a US or a European company.



In hindsight, which Grizzly Research report are you most proud of?

One publication I am particularly proud of is about GSX. At the time, it was one of the largest Chinese companies in the education sector. We were the first to publicly say the company was artificially inflating its student numbers.

At first, the stock moved sharply against us. The shares more than doubled, even tripled, after our publication. They then collapsed over 90%.

The company became caught up in the Archegos affair, and we had been the first to highlight the problems involving it. With hindsight, I think our analysis proved correct.



How many people work at Grizzly Research? Do you use outside contributors?

Today, our research team consists of four full-time analysts, private investigators and myself. We of course receive a lot of external tips, although this is not how we operate. Very few of our published reports come directly from information that is handed to us.

We prefer to generate our own ideas internally. And with experience, you naturally get better at this kind of investigative research. I think today we have become particularly skilled in that area.



How many reports do you publish on average each year?

That number has changed over the years, but today we aim for around ten publications a year, or a bit less than one report a month. That is only possible thanks to the size of our team and the fact that we prepare far more reports than we actually publish. With our current resources, producing around ten high-quality reports a year is a realistic goal. For a team entirely dedicated to research, I consider that already a substantial output.



To conclude, would you like to share a message for MarketScreener readers?

Do not take my word for it. And do not blindly believe those telling you something else, either. Check the information, compare different sources, and make up your own mind. And if you invest in the stock market, take responsibility for your own decisions.



