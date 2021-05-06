Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Accor
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AC   FR0000120404

ACCOR

(AC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Staycations to vacations: All eyes on summer bookings at IHG's Holiday Inn

05/06/2021 | 06:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Holiday Inn Express is seen in St Julian's

(Reuters) - Holiday Inn-owner IHG's first-quarter results on Friday and an update on its summer bookings are expected to shed more light on whether the global vaccination drive to combat COVID-19 is providing a shot in the arm for the hotel industry.

The company, among the world's largest hotel chains, has leaned on staycations to drive revenue during the pandemic, tapping into the needs of pandemic-weary people looking to break the monotony.

The trend helped the company's Holiday Inn Express brand rake in $4.2 billion in gross revenue last year, the most from any of its brands.

However, FTSE 100-listed IHG, which has about 6,000 hotels in over 100 countries, termed 2020 as the most challenging in its 200-year history as it recorded an annual loss of $153 million, with total gross revenue halving to $13.5 billion.

A rapid rollout of vaccines in Europe and its largest market, the United States, is expected to turn the tide for the company, which owns Six Senses, Regent and Crowne Plaza, and also its industry peers.

"In terms of an economic reopening there is optimism that any rebound in the next couple of quarters will be led by the U.S.," CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson predicted ahead of IHG's update. Roughly half of the company's overall revenue comes from the Americas.

"This area could see a strong rebound in the US summer driving season."

CHINA GROWTH ALL BUT INEVITABLE

Recent performance updates from IHG's rivals have been a mixed bag.

Whitbread, the owner of Premier Inn, said late last month that it was expecting a bounce in staycation demand this summer as curbs ease in Britain, while European group Accor has also forecast a strong recovery thanks to vaccination drives.

But Hilton Worldwide's first-quarter results missed market estimates this week, with the U.S. company saying bookings were hurt by a rise in COVID-19 cases and tighter travel curbs in parts of Europe and Asia. Hyatt Hotels also posted a wider loss for the period.

IHG, whose shares have more than doubled in value since their pandemic lows last year, has bet on its asset-light model to gain further market share amid the health crisis, touting that the business was able to achieve that in previous recessions.

Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Laura Hoy noted that IHG's expansion in China should help its performance too.

"Growth in China is all but inevitable - this marks more than a year since the pandemic shut things down completely, which should make this year's numbers look particularly rosy," Hoy said.

She added that investors will want reassurance on Friday that IHG is set to meet market expectations for the first half, which calls for revenues to be around 53.9% of pre-pandemic levels.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

By Muvija M


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACCOR -0.24% 33.45 Real-time Quote.13.34%
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC -1.18% 5022 Delayed Quote.8.36%
WHITBREAD PLC 0.74% 3254 Delayed Quote.4.19%
All news about ACCOR
06:33aSTAYCATIONS TO VACATIONS : All eyes on summer bookings at IHG's Holiday Inn
RE
05/05ETF OVERVIEW  : Travel, biotechs and pets
04/30ACCOR  : Hotels - Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting
AQ
04/29ACCOR  : Description of own share buyback programme - April 2021
PU
04/29ACCOR  : Press Release post AG
PU
04/29ACCOR  : Presentation - Voting results
PU
04/29ACCOR  : Answer to a shareholder's written questions
PU
04/29ACCOR  : Annual Shareholders' meeting presentation
PU
04/28ACCOR  : Appoints Stephen Alden as CEO Raffles & Orient Express
PU
04/27ACCOR  : Dubai, a key development destination
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 400 M 2 886 M 2 886 M
Net income 2021 -357 M -430 M -430 M
Net Debt 2021 1 893 M 2 276 M 2 276 M
P/E ratio 2021 -28,4x
Yield 2021 0,43%
Capitalization 8 641 M 10 371 M 10 390 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,39x
EV / Sales 2022 3,21x
Nbr of Employees 15 247
Free-Float 72,0%
Chart ACCOR
Duration : Period :
Accor Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 33,27 €
Last Close Price 33,55 €
Spread / Highest target 37,1%
Spread / Average Target -0,83%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sébastien Marie Bazin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Jacques Morin Deputy CEO & Chief Financial Officer
Floor Bleeker Chief Technology Officer
Sophie A. Gasperment Independent Non-Executive Director
Iris Knobloch Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACCOR13.34%10 371
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.9.54%47 048
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.15.27%34 152
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC8.36%12 773
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION7.76%8 142
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION26.96%7 428