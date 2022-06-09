Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Deutsche Boerse AG
  Accor Acquisition Company S.A.
  News
  Summary
    7Z8   FR0014003PZ3

ACCOR ACQUISITION COMPANY S.A.

(7Z8)
Delayed Deutsche Boerse AG  -  03:16 2022-06-09 am EDT
9.600 EUR    0.00%
Accor Acquisition Company S.a. : AAC - Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of June 30, 2022 - 09062022

06/09/2022 | 12:35pm EDT
Regulated information

June 9, 2022

Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of June 30, 2022

Information regarding availability and consultation of preparatory documents

The Shareholders of Accor Acquisition Company (the “Company”) are invited to take part to the Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting which will be held on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 02:00 p.m., at its headquarters located 82 rue Henri Farman – 92130 Issy-les-Moulineaux (France).

The preliminary notice of meeting (avis de réunion) including the agenda, the draft resolutions as well as the main terms and conditions for participating and voting at the General Meeting to be held on June 30, 2022 are included in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) published on May 18, 2022 (Bulletin No. 59).

The convening notice of meeting (avis de convocation), will be published in the BALO as well as in actu-juridique.fr on June 10, 2022.

The preparatory documents and information relating to the Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting will be made available to shareholders in accordance with applicable laws and regulations. The documents and information referred to in Article

R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code are posted on the Company's website at: www.accoracquisitioncompany.com/general-meeting/.

They are mainly grouped in (i) the 2022 Notice of Meeting and (ii) the 2021 Annual Financial Report.

Shareholders are invited to regularly consult the updates of the page dedicated to the General Meeting here above mentioned within the Company's website (www.accoracquisitioncompany.com).

***

ABOUT ACCOR ACQUISITION COMPANY

Accor Acquisition Company (“AAC”) is the first European Corporate Special Purpose Acquisition Company (“SPAC”) sponsored by Accor and created for the exclusive purpose of acquiring one or several businesses active in sectors adjacent to Accor's core hospitality business, including Food and Beverage, Flexible Working, Wellness, Entertainment & Events and Travel Technology.

Contacts:
 
Anne-France Malrieu
Media Relations
afmalrieu@image7.fr		 Pierre Boisselier
Financial communication
Pierre.boisselier@accor.com		  
 

This publication embed "🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lm1pZZeaZpuZnGyeksiXapeWb2ySmGacamiXxJWda8fHZ52UxWeXm5fLZnBlnmlt
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

Regulated information:
News releases for the provision of documents:
- Terms of availability of the preparatory documents for the GM

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/74947-aac-combined-ordinary-and-extraordinary-general-meeting-of-june-30-2022-09062022.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free


© 2022 ActusNews
