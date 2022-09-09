Advanced search
    7Z8   FR0014003PZ3

ACCOR ACQUISITION COMPANY S.A.

(7Z8)
Delayed Deutsche Boerse AG  -  03:16 2022-09-09 am EDT
9.600 EUR    0.00%
ACCOR ACQUISITION COMPANY S.A. : AAC - Share capital reduction - 09092022
AN
08/31ACCOR ACQUISITION COMPANY S.A. : Monthly statement on voting rights
CO
07/31ACCOR ACQUISITION COMPANY S.A. : Monthly statement on voting rights
CO
Accor Acquisition Company S.a. : AAC - Share capital reduction - 09092022

09/09/2022 | 12:05pm EDT
Regulated information

September 9, 2022

ACCOR ACQUISITION COMPANY: SHARE CAPITAL REDUCTION BY cancellation of treasury shares

Accor Acquisition Company (the "Company") announces that on September 8, 2022, it proceeded with a reduction of its share capital by cancelling the 2,297,857 treasury shares (Class B preference shares), pursuant to a decision of the Managing Director having received delegation from the Board of Directors on April 29, 2022, making use of the authorization granted by the General Meeting held on May 26, 2021 (13th resolution).

Following this transaction, the share capital of the Company amounts to €350,902.96, divided into 35,090,296 shares, representing 35,090,296 voting rights[1].

Date Number of shares outstanding Number of theoretical voting rights Number of exercisable voting rights
09/08/2022 35,090,296 35,090,296 35,090,296

[1] Theoretical or exercisable during the General Meeting.


Regulated information:
Total number of voting rights and capital:
- Information on the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/76168-aac-share-capital-reduction-09092022.pdf

Managers and Directors
Amir Nahai Managing Director
Pierre Boisselier Chief Financial Officer
Sébastien Marie Bazin Chairman
Nicolas Broussaud Chief Investment Officer
Natacha Valla Independent Director
