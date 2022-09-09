Accor Acquisition Company S.a. : AAC - Share capital reduction - 09092022

Regulated information
September 9, 2022
ACCOR ACQUISITION COMPANY: SHARE CAPITAL REDUCTION BY cancellation of treasury shares
Accor Acquisition Company (the "Company") announces that on September 8, 2022, it proceeded with a reduction of its share capital by cancelling the 2,297,857 treasury shares (Class B preference shares), pursuant to a decision of the Managing Director having received delegation from the Board of Directors on April 29, 2022, making use of the authorization granted by the General Meeting held on May 26, 2021 (13th resolution).
Following this transaction, the share capital of the Company amounts to €350,902.96, divided into 35,090,296 shares, representing 35,090,296 voting rights[1].
|Date
|Number of shares outstanding
|Number of theoretical voting rights
|Number of exercisable voting rights
|09/08/2022
|35,090,296
|35,090,296
|35,090,296
[1] Theoretical or exercisable during the General Meeting.
