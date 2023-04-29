Advanced search
Accord Financial : 2023 Management Information Circular
PU
04/19Accord Financial : Marine Services Company Able to Pursue Wind Energy Business with... Marine Services Company Able to Pursue Wind Energy Business with $2.5 Million Accounts Receivable Financing from Accord Financial
PU
03/24Accord Financial : What is a Bank Forbearance Letter and Why Did I... What is a Bank Forbearance Letter and Why Did I Receive It?
PU
Accord Financial : 2023 Management Information Circular

04/29/2023 | 01:08pm EDT
NOTICE OF ANNUAL

MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

AND

MANAGEMENT INFORMATION CIRCULAR

2023

TO BE HELD AT:

Toronto Board of Trade

3rd Floor, First Canadian Place

77 Adelaide Street West Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Thursday, May 25, 2023

4:15 p.m. (Eastern Daylight Time)

ACCORD FINANCIAL CORP.

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

NOTICE is hereby given that the 2023 Annual Meeting (the "Meeting") of Shareholders of ACCORD FINANCIAL CORP. (the "Company") will be held at the Company's offices at:

Toronto Board of Trade 3rd Floor, First Canadian Place

77 Adelaide Street West Toronto, Ontario, Canada

on Thursday, May 25, 2023

at 4:15 p.m. (Eastern Daylight Time)

Record Date: The Company has fixed April 25, 2023 as the record date for the Meeting.

IMPORTANT NOTICE

The following business will be conducted at the Meeting:

  1. to receive the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, together with the auditors' report thereon;
  2. to elect directors of the Company;
  3. to appoint KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company and to authorize the
    Company's directors, through their Audit Committee, to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditors;
  4. to transact such other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournment thereof.

As a shareholder, you are entitled to attend the Meeting and to cast one vote for each common share that you own. If you are a registered shareholder and are unable to attend the Meeting, you will be able to vote on the items of business set out in 2, 3 & 4 above by completing the form of proxy included with the accompanying Management Information Circular (the "Circular"). The Circular explains how the voting process works.

If you are not able to be present at the Meeting, please exercise your right to vote by voting online at www.investorvote.com,by telephone at 1-866-732-VOTE (8683) or by signing and returning the enclosed form of proxy or voting instruction form to Computershare Investor Services Inc., 100 University Avenue, 8th Floor, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2Y1 so as to arrive not later than 4:15 p.m. (EDT) on the second business day preceding the date of the Meeting (namely, May 23, 2023) or any adjournment thereof. Please see the form of proxy received for more information on voting your shares.

The Circular provides additional information relating to the matters to be dealt with at the Meeting and forms part of this notice.

Dated at Toronto, Ontario, the 24th of April, 2023.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Simon Hitzig

Secretary

ACCORD FINANCIAL CORP.

INVITATION TO SHAREHOLDERS

Dear Shareholder:

On behalf of Accord Financial's Board of Directors ("Board"), I am pleased to invite you to attend the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be held at Toronto Board of Trade, 3rd Floor, First Canadian Place, 77 Adelaide Street West, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 4:15 p.m.

The Meeting gives you the opportunity to learn more about your Company, receive its financial results, and hear about our plans for the future. The items of business to be considered at this meeting are described in the Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and accompanying Management Information Circular (the "Circular"). The Company strongly encourages that all shareholders vote their shares prior to the meeting, as it is important that your shares be represented and voted, by using the enclosed proxy or voting instruction form and voting in the manner detailed in the Circular. We encourage you to familiarize yourself with the information in the Circular in order to decide how you want to vote your shares. We look forward to your participation.

The Board and management thank you for your continued support.

Sincerely,

Simon Hitzig

President and CEO

Accord Financial Corp.

ACCORD FINANCIAL CORP.

MANAGEMENT INFORMATION CIRCULAR

TABLE OF CONTENTS

PAGE

SOLICITATION OF PROXIES

1

APPOINTMENT AND REVOCATION OF PROXIES

1

VOTING BY NON-REGISTERED SHAREHOLDERS

1

VOTING OF SHARES REPRESENTED BY MANAGEMENT PROXIES

2

VOTING SECURITIES AND PRINCIPAL HOLDERS THEREOF

2

BUSINESS OF THE MEETING

3

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

3

ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

3

Nominees for Election to the Board of Directors

3

Board of Directors Meetings Held and Attendance of Directors

6

Committees of the Board of Directors

6

Cease Trade Orders, Bankruptcies, Penalties or Sanctions

7

COMPENSATION OF DIRECTORS

7

Directors' Compensation Structure

7

Individual Director Compensation

8

APPOINTMENT OF AUDITORS

8

Fees for Services Provided by KPMG LLP

8

COMPOSITION OF THE COMPENSATION COMMITTEE

9

COMPENSATION DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

9

PERFORMANCE GRAPH

12

EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION

13

Summary Compensation Table

13

Outstanding Option-based Awards to Named Executive Officers

14

Incentive Plan Awards - Value Vested or Earned During the Year

14

Employment and Termination Agreements

14

Indebtedness of Directors and Executive Officers

15

STATEMENT OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE PRACTICES

17

Mandate and Responsibilities of the Board

17

Majority Voting Policy in Director Election

18

Director Term Limits

18

Composition of the Board

18

Committees of the Board

19

Expectations of Management

20

Gender Diversity and the Representation of Women on the Board and in Executive Officer Positions

20

AUDIT COMMITTEE OF THE BOARD

21

DIRECTORS' AND OFFICERS' LIABILITY INSURANCE

21

OTHER BUSINESS

21

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

21

DIRECTORS' APPROVAL

22

APPENDIX A: CHARTER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

23

ACCORD FINANCIAL CORP.

MANAGEMENT INFORMATION CIRCULAR

SOLICITATION OF PROXIES

The information contained in this Management Information Circular (the "Circular") is furnished in connection with the solicitation of proxies to be used at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Accord Financial Corp. ("Accord" or the "Company") to be held at Toronto Board of Trade, 3rd Floor, First Canadian Place, 77 Adelaide Street West, Toronto, Ontario at 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, May 25, 2023 (the "Meeting"), and at all adjournments thereof, for the purposes set forth in the accompanying Notice of Meeting. It is expected that the solicitation will be made primarily by mail but proxies may also be solicited personally by directors, officers or employees of the Company. The solicitation of proxies by this Circular is being made by or on behalf of the management of the Company. The total cost of the solicitation will be borne by the Company.

APPOINTMENT AND REVOCATION OF PROXIES

The persons named in the enclosed form of proxy accompanying this Circular are directors and officers of the Company.

A shareholder of the Company has the right to appoint a person other than the persons specified in such form of proxy and who need not be a shareholder of the Company to attend and act for the shareholder and on the shareholder's behalf at the Meeting. Such right may be exercised by striking out the names of the persons specified in the form of proxy, inserting the name of the person to be appointed in the blank space provided in the form of proxy, signing the form of proxy and returning it in the reply envelope in the manner set forth in the accompanying Notice of Meeting, or if voting online at www.investorvote.com,by inserting the name of the person to be appointed proxy in the appropriate space.

In the case of registered Shareholders, to be valid, a written proxy being deposited with the Company must be dated and manually signed by the Shareholder or his/her attorney authorized in writing or, if the Shareholder is a corporation, by a duly authorized officer or attorney. The proxy, to be acted upon, must be deposited with the Company by mail, through its registrar and transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company of Canada ("Computershare"), at its office at 100 University Avenue 8th Floor, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2Y1, Attention: Proxy Department, by hand to the same address in Toronto, Ontario, by internet at www.investorvote.com (in which case you will be prompted to enter your Control Number, which is located on the accompanying Form of Proxy) or by telephone, by calling 1-866-732-VOTE (8683) (toll free within North America), by 4:15 p.m. on May 23, 2023 or if the Meeting is adjourned, not later than 48 hours (excluding weekends and holidays) prior to the time of such adjourned Meeting.

A shareholder who has given a proxy has the right to revoke it as to any matter on which a vote has not already been cast pursuant to the authority conferred by that proxy and may do so: (i) by depositing an instrument in writing executed by the shareholder or by the shareholder's attorney who is authorized by a document that is signed in writing or by electronic signature that complies with the requirements of the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the "OBCA"); or (ii) by transmitting, by telephonic or electronic means, a revocation that is signed by electronic signature that complies with the requirements of the OBCA; or (iii) if voting online, by changing the name of, or deleting, the proxy previously appointed, in each case to be received (a) at the registered office of the Company, Suite 602, 40 Eglinton Avenue East, Toronto, Ontario, M4P 3A2 (or by fax at (416) 961-9443) or at the offices of Computershare Investor Services Inc., 100 University Avenue, 8th Floor, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2Y1, up to and including 4:15 p.m. (EDT) on the second business day immediately preceding the day of the Meeting, or any adjournment or postponement thereof, at which the proxy is to be used or (b) by the Chairman of the Meeting on the day of the Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof before it is exercised on any particular matter or (c) if voting online, submitting the change before 4.15 pm (EDT) on the second business day immediately preceding the day of the meeting, or any adjournment or postponement thereof or (d) in any other manner permitted by law. A shareholder who has given a proxy may also revoke it in any other manner permitted by law.

VOTING BY NON-REGISTERED SHAREHOLDERS

Only registered Shareholders of the Company or the persons they appoint as their proxies are permitted to vote at the Meeting. However, in many cases, common shares of the Company are beneficially owned by a person (a "Non- Registered Holder") and are registered either: (i) in the name of an intermediary (an "Intermediary") with whom the Non-Registered Holder deals in respect of the common shares (Intermediaries include, among others, banks, trust

1

Disclaimer

Accord Financial Corporation published this content on 29 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2023 17:07:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
