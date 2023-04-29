Accord Financial : 2023 Management Information Circular

If you are not able to be present at the Meeting, please exercise your right to vote by voting online at www.investorvote.com, by telephone at 1-866-732-VOTE (8683) or by signing and returning the enclosed form of proxy or voting instruction form to Computershare Investor Services Inc., 100 University Avenue, 8th Floor, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2Y1 so as to arrive not later than 4:15 p.m. (EDT) on the second business day preceding the date of the Meeting (namely, May 23, 2023) or any adjournment thereof. Please see the form of proxy received for more information on voting your shares.

As a shareholder, you are entitled to attend the Meeting and to cast one vote for each common share that you own. If you are a registered shareholder and are unable to attend the Meeting, you will be able to vote on the items of business set out in 2, 3 & 4 above by completing the form of proxy included with the accompanying Management Information Circular (the "Circular"). The Circular explains how the voting process works.

The Meeting gives you the opportunity to learn more about your Company, receive its financial results, and hear about our plans for the future. The items of business to be considered at this meeting are described in the Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and accompanying Management Information Circular (the "Circular"). The Company strongly encourages that all shareholders vote their shares prior to the meeting, as it is important that your shares be represented and voted, by using the enclosed proxy or voting instruction form and voting in the manner detailed in the Circular. We encourage you to familiarize yourself with the information in the Circular in order to decide how you want to vote your shares. We look forward to your participation.

ACCORD FINANCIAL CORP.

MANAGEMENT INFORMATION CIRCULAR

SOLICITATION OF PROXIES

The information contained in this Management Information Circular (the "Circular") is furnished in connection with the solicitation of proxies to be used at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Accord Financial Corp. ("Accord" or the "Company") to be held at Toronto Board of Trade, 3rd Floor, First Canadian Place, 77 Adelaide Street West, Toronto, Ontario at 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, May 25, 2023 (the "Meeting"), and at all adjournments thereof, for the purposes set forth in the accompanying Notice of Meeting. It is expected that the solicitation will be made primarily by mail but proxies may also be solicited personally by directors, officers or employees of the Company. The solicitation of proxies by this Circular is being made by or on behalf of the management of the Company. The total cost of the solicitation will be borne by the Company.

APPOINTMENT AND REVOCATION OF PROXIES

The persons named in the enclosed form of proxy accompanying this Circular are directors and officers of the Company.

A shareholder of the Company has the right to appoint a person other than the persons specified in such form of proxy and who need not be a shareholder of the Company to attend and act for the shareholder and on the shareholder's behalf at the Meeting. Such right may be exercised by striking out the names of the persons specified in the form of proxy, inserting the name of the person to be appointed in the blank space provided in the form of proxy, signing the form of proxy and returning it in the reply envelope in the manner set forth in the accompanying Notice of Meeting, or if voting online at www.investorvote.com,by inserting the name of the person to be appointed proxy in the appropriate space.

In the case of registered Shareholders, to be valid, a written proxy being deposited with the Company must be dated and manually signed by the Shareholder or his/her attorney authorized in writing or, if the Shareholder is a corporation, by a duly authorized officer or attorney. The proxy, to be acted upon, must be deposited with the Company by mail, through its registrar and transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company of Canada ("Computershare"), at its office at 100 University Avenue 8th Floor, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2Y1, Attention: Proxy Department, by hand to the same address in Toronto, Ontario, by internet at www.investorvote.com (in which case you will be prompted to enter your Control Number, which is located on the accompanying Form of Proxy) or by telephone, by calling 1-866-732-VOTE (8683) (toll free within North America), by 4:15 p.m. on May 23, 2023 or if the Meeting is adjourned, not later than 48 hours (excluding weekends and holidays) prior to the time of such adjourned Meeting.

A shareholder who has given a proxy has the right to revoke it as to any matter on which a vote has not already been cast pursuant to the authority conferred by that proxy and may do so: (i) by depositing an instrument in writing executed by the shareholder or by the shareholder's attorney who is authorized by a document that is signed in writing or by electronic signature that complies with the requirements of the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the "OBCA"); or (ii) by transmitting, by telephonic or electronic means, a revocation that is signed by electronic signature that complies with the requirements of the OBCA; or (iii) if voting online, by changing the name of, or deleting, the proxy previously appointed, in each case to be received (a) at the registered office of the Company, Suite 602, 40 Eglinton Avenue East, Toronto, Ontario, M4P 3A2 (or by fax at (416) 961-9443) or at the offices of Computershare Investor Services Inc., 100 University Avenue, 8th Floor, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2Y1, up to and including 4:15 p.m. (EDT) on the second business day immediately preceding the day of the Meeting, or any adjournment or postponement thereof, at which the proxy is to be used or (b) by the Chairman of the Meeting on the day of the Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof before it is exercised on any particular matter or (c) if voting online, submitting the change before 4.15 pm (EDT) on the second business day immediately preceding the day of the meeting, or any adjournment or postponement thereof or (d) in any other manner permitted by law. A shareholder who has given a proxy may also revoke it in any other manner permitted by law.

VOTING BY NON-REGISTERED SHAREHOLDERS

Only registered Shareholders of the Company or the persons they appoint as their proxies are permitted to vote at the Meeting. However, in many cases, common shares of the Company are beneficially owned by a person (a "Non- Registered Holder") and are registered either: (i) in the name of an intermediary (an "Intermediary") with whom the Non-Registered Holder deals in respect of the common shares (Intermediaries include, among others, banks, trust

