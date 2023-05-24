Accord Financial : Asset-Based Lending vs Traditional Lending

Businesses of all sizes need healthy cash flow to thrive, and there are many options when it comes to securing the capital they need. For some businesses, the best route is to use traditional bank lending, and for others, using independent asset-based lenders is the optimal choice.

Asset-based loans are like a revolving line of credit, where the size is determined by the value of the collateral put up for the loan. Collateral can include accounts receivable, inventory, machinery, equipment, and/or real estate.

While both asset-based lenders and traditional lending institutions provide financing to companies, a traditional bank loan differs in a number of key ways. The biggest difference is that banks determine risk based on a potential borrower's tangible equity-that is the strength of the balance sheet-whereas asset-based lenders look to collateral first.

In many cases, small businesses don't have a long track record for the bank to evaluate, or may not have a sufficiently strong balance sheet. Even if these businesses are growing rapidly and the borrowing company's operations are doing well, they may not meet traditional bank lending standards.

The standards of conventional financial institutions can be tough to meet, and banks will often require borrowers to meet high obligations. Asset-based lending involves fewer or even no financial covenants.

Asset-based lending companies are also more flexible when it comes to increasing the amount you can borrow. While banks may require an extensive audit or a completely new application for a loan increase, ABL companies can simply look at the value of your collateral to approve additional funding. This is particularly true for accounts receivable financing, where your availability (or the amount you can borrow) grows along with your sales.

For companies like Accord Financial, the focus is on the business's accounts receivables and other assets. Their value to small and medium-sized businesses is the speed and flexibility with which they can provide cash flow, unlocking the value of a company's assets and leveraging them for future growth.

If you are a small or medium business, asset-based loans can be the perfect fit particularly in the following cases:

Refinancing: An asset-based loan can be a great option for companies that need to reorganize and restructure their debts. An asset-based lender can help you discover more favorable loan terms, reduce your overall risk and access more cash.

Rapid growth: Small- and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) that are growing quickly need to be nimble to continue their growth, and in many cases the speed with which they can access working capital is much more convenient.

Restructuring: Any company, no matter the size, can experience financial difficulties that require significant changes to their operational structure due to changes in strategy. A flexible and streamlined asset-based lending solution can be best during difficult times.

Acquisitions, mergers, buyouts and sales: Some companies need to increase their cash flow in order to prepare for a sale, management buyout, merger, transfer of ownership, etc. Asset-based lending can handle the higher leverage requirements of situations like these, as well as the speed necessary in time-crunched transactions.

When it comes to asset-based lending vs traditional bank lending, every company will have to make a decision that works best for them.

Businesses seeking a bank loan will have to satisfy stringent internal bank lending standards, and the bank's lending process is often slow and cumbersome. Banks often won't lend to companies with debt-to-capital ratios greater than 4-to-1. Asset-based lending can provide the flexible working capital financing you need to handle whatever comes your way, and less red tape.

For a more flexible approach that is tailored to your business needs, contact Accord Financial today. We consistently deliver flexible asset-based loans with speed and transparency, and have provided asset-based financing to a broad range of companies, including manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, retailers, importers, exporters and many others.

We will familiarize ourselves with your market, your sales pattern and your team, and help take your business to the next level with cost-effective financing solutions. They can unlock the value of your assets, and provide you with a flexible ABL loan from $1 million up to $20 million.