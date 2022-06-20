Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Accord Financial Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACD   CA00435L1085

ACCORD FINANCIAL CORP.

(ACD)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  11:43 2022-06-17 am EDT
9.130 CAD   +1.44%
11:14aACCORD FINANCIAL : Expands US Asset-Based Finance Team; Hires Maryanne Lenardo... Accord Financial Expands US Asset-Based Finance Team; Hires Maryanne Lenardo and Gail Heldke as Managing Directors
PU
06/16ACCORD FINANCIAL : A Basic Guide on How to Write a Business Plan... A Basic Guide on How to Write a Business Plan for a Small Business Loan Application
PU
06/13ACCORD FINANCIAL : Partnership Buyout Agreement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Accord Financial : Expands US Asset-Based Finance Team; Hires Maryanne Lenardo... Accord Financial Expands US Asset-Based Finance Team; Hires Maryanne Lenardo and Gail Heldke as Managing Directors

06/20/2022 | 11:14am EDT
Accord Financial Corp. (TSX: ACD), one of the U.S. and Canada's leading independent commercial finance companies has expanded their US Asset Based Finance group to include Gail Heldke and Maryanne Lenardo. Both with the title of Managing Director, Originations, each will be responsible for developing partnerships across a broad range of industries providing senior secured debt solutions ranging from $1MM to $20MM. Maryanne will be based in Los Angeles covering the western US, while Gail will be based in Chicago and cover the Midwestern US.

Both Gail and Maryanne bring deep experience in finance and management. Gail has enjoyed a long career in the asset-based lending profession including business development, underwriting, portfolio management and team leadership. Most recently with Concert Capital, she has also worked for both public and private bank and non-bank financial organizations.

She is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire with a BA in Sociology, cum laude and holds an MBA from Pepperdine University in Business Management. She is member of the Turnaround Management Association, serving as committee chair, officer and board member, and currently serves as the President of the Chicago/Midwest Chapter's Memorial Scholarship Foundation. Gail is also active in both SFNet and IFA. She has also served on the board of the Glenview Credit Union in Glenview IL, Midwest Business Brokers & Intermediaries and IWIRC.

We are excited to be adding such proven, successful asset-based finance professionals to the Accord team. Both Maryanne and Gail have not only originated successfully in the lower middle market, but also bring strong credit and structuring experience to ABL and factoring opportunities. Their arrival enhances Accord's long-established reputation for supporting our lower middle market clients, their sponsors and our advisor community.

Jim Hogan, President, US Asset Based Finance

Maryanne also has considerable lending and business development experience. She began her career as a commercial lender for Citicorp's National Banking Group and subsequently held positions with several national and international financial organizations, in both underwriting and origination capacities. She also has experience managing sales territories, developing new market introduction strategies and a client base for proprietary technologies.

Maryanne is a graduate of Vassar College with a BA in Political Science, cum laude, and holds an MBA with honors in International Business from The George Washington University. She is a member of the Beta Gamma Sigma Honor Society, the Association for Corporate Growth, SFNet, Turnaround Management Association, Los Angeles Venture Association, Digital L.A. and Tech Nation UK. She is also a Board Member of the California Staffing Professionals, serving as the Secretary of the San Francisco Chapter.

About Accord Financial Corp.

Accord Financial is North America's most dynamic commercial finance company providing fast, versatile financing solutions for companies in transition including: asset-based lending, factoring, inventory finance, equipment leasing, trade finance, and film/media finance. By leveraging our unique combination of financial strength, deep experience, and independent thinking, we craft winning financial solutions for both small businesses and medium-sized enterprises, simply delivered, so our clients can thrive. For 44years, Accord has helped businesses manage their cash flows and maximize financial opportunities.

Disclaimer

Accord Financial Corporation published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2022 15:13:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
