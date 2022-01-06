Log in
Accord Financial : Jim Hogan Named President, U.S. Asset Based Lending for Accord... Jim Hogan Named President, U.S. Asset Based Lending for Accord Financial

01/06/2022 | 08:08am EST
Accord Financial Corp., one of the U.S. and Canada's leading independent finance companies ("Accord") (TSX: ACD) announced the appointment of Jim Hogan as President, U.S. Asset Based Lending (ABL) as of January 1, 2022. As a member of the Executive Leadership team, he will be responsible for leading and growing the business throughout the U.S., delivering asset based lending and factoring solutions to small businesses and medium-sized enterprises.

"Jim is an experienced leader who understands how creative, fast, and flexible financing can help our clients grow and sustain their businesses," stated Simon Hitzig, President, Accord Financial. "We are fortunate to have such a proven builder of successful ABL lending platforms join our team."

Jim brings over 30 years' experience in asset-based lending and restructuring, including 17 years at GE Capital. His most recent position was at Great Rock Capital as Chief Commercial Officer, with prior experience leading underwriting, portfolio risk management and business development efforts in both large corporate environments as well as smaller entrepreneurial organizations. He has an undergraduate degree in Economics from Columbia University and an MBA in Finance from NYU Stern School of Business.

"Accord's focus on small and middle markets combined with their exceptional reputation in the industry made this position a perfect fit," stated Jim. "I look forward to using my experience to deliver what's best for our customers."

About Accord Financial Corp.

Accord Financial is North America's most dynamic commercial finance company providing fast, versatile financing solutions for companies in transition including factoring, inventory finance, equipment leasing, trade finance, and film/media finance. By leveraging our unique combination of financial strength, deep experience, and independent thinking, we craft winning financial solutions for both small businesses and medium-sized enterprises, simply delivered, so our clients can thrive. For 43 years, Accord has helped businesses manage their cash flows and maximize financial opportunities.

Disclaimer

Accord Financial Corporation published this content on 06 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2022 13:07:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
