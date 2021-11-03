Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Accord Financial Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACD   CA00435L1085

ACCORD FINANCIAL CORP.

(ACD)
NewsCompanyFinancials 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Announcing Mike Wells To Lead Growing Capital Markets Channel

11/03/2021 | 10:45am EDT
Accord's Capital Markets group was created to fund lending opportunities in a collaborative manner with other financing companies, enabling us to meet the larger needs of customers. Today, we are announcing Mike Wells will take on the responsibilities of Director, Capital Markets.

"One of Accord's strengths is its people," stated Jeffry Pfeffer, President, Accord Equipment Finance. "We are proud to announce Mike's promotion, a talented and experienced team member who will continue to grow our Capital Markets channel."

Mike Wells' new responsibilities include managing Capital Market relationships for buyside, sell side and co-investment activities with lease intermediaries, peer independent lessors and commercial bank relationships. In addition, he will retain his former responsibilities for business development in the Midwest. Mike's extensive knowledge of credit and equipment finance figure prominently in his opportunity assessment and problem-solving skills. Mike joined Accord Financial in 2020 and is an Indiana University's Kelley School of Business graduate.

We congratulate Mike on his new role and welcome his many contributions to come.

Disclaimer

Accord Financial Corporation published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 14:44:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 31,4 M 25,3 M 25,3 M
Net income 2020 0,42 M 0,34 M 0,34 M
Net Debt 2020 269 M 216 M 216 M
P/E ratio 2020 138x
Yield 2020 3,58%
Capitalization 70,2 M 56,5 M 56,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 9,94x
EV / Sales 2020 10,4x
Nbr of Employees 103
Free-Float 37,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Simon Hitzig President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stuart Adair Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Ken Hitzig Executive Chairman
Roy Owens Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Stephen Duncan Warden Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACCORD FINANCIAL CORP.22.39%57
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED68.44%15 465
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.15.35%7 196
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED18.72%4 801
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.0.67%4 508
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED-8.64%3 910