Announcing Mike Wells To Lead Growing Capital Markets Channel

Accord's Capital Markets group was created to fund lending opportunities in a collaborative manner with other financing companies, enabling us to meet the larger needs of customers. Today, we are announcing Mike Wells will take on the responsibilities of Director, Capital Markets.

"One of Accord's strengths is its people," stated Jeffry Pfeffer, President, Accord Equipment Finance. "We are proud to announce Mike's promotion, a talented and experienced team member who will continue to grow our Capital Markets channel."

Mike Wells' new responsibilities include managing Capital Market relationships for buyside, sell side and co-investment activities with lease intermediaries, peer independent lessors and commercial bank relationships. In addition, he will retain his former responsibilities for business development in the Midwest. Mike's extensive knowledge of credit and equipment finance figure prominently in his opportunity assessment and problem-solving skills. Mike joined Accord Financial in 2020 and is an Indiana University's Kelley School of Business graduate.

We congratulate Mike on his new role and welcome his many contributions to come.