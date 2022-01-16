Log in
Accordant : Distribution Notice – June 2021

01/16/2022 | 04:45pm EST
Template

Distribution Notice

Updated as at 18 December 2019

Please note: all cash amounts in this form should be provided to 8 decimal places

Section 1: Issuer information

Name of issuer

Accordant Group Limited

Financial product name/description

Ordinary Shares and Restricted Shares

NZX ticker code

AGL

ISIN (If unknown, check on NZX

NZAWFE0001S8

website)

Type of distribution

Full Year

X

Quarterly

(Please mark with an X in the

Half Year

Special

relevant box/es)

DRP applies

Record date

18/06/2021

Ex-Date (one business day before the

17/06/2021

Record Date)

Payment date (and allotment date for

30/06/2021

DRP)

Total monies associated with the

$ 2886116

distribution1

Source of distribution (for example,

Retained earnings

retained earnings)

Currency

NZD

Section 2: Distribution amounts per financial product

Gross distribution2

$0.11388889

Gross taxable amount 3

$0.11388889

Total cash distribution4

$.08200000

Excluded amount (applicable to listed

$NIL

PIEs)

Supplementary distribution amount

$NIL

Section 3: Imputation credits and Resident Withholding Tax5

Is the distribution imputed

Fully imputed - fully imputed

Partial imputation

No imputation

  1. Continuous issuers should indicate that this is based on the number of units on issue at the date of the form
  2. "Gross distribution" is the total cash distribution plus the amount of imputation credits, per financial product, before the deduction of Resident Withholding Tax (RWT).
  3. "Gross taxable amount" is the gross distribution minus any excluded income.
  4. "Total cash distribution" is the cash distribution excluding imputation credits, per financial product, before the deduction of RWT. This should include any excluded amounts, where applicable to listed PIEs.
  5. The imputation credits plus the RWT amount is 33% of the gross taxable amount for the purposes of this form. If the distribution is fully imputed the imputation credits will be 28% of the gross taxable amount with remaining 5% being RWT. This does not constitute advice as to whether or not RWT needs to be withheld.

If fully or partially imputed, please

28%

state imputation rate as % applied6

Imputation tax credits per financial

$0.03188889

product

Resident Withholding Tax per

$0.00569444

financial product

Section 4: Distribution re-investment plan (if applicable)

DRP % discount (if any)

NIL

Start date and end date for

determining market price for DRP

Date strike price to be announced (if

not available at this time)

Specify source of financial products to

be issued under DRP programme

(new issue or to be bought on market)

DRP strike price per financial product

$

Last date to submit a participation

notice for this distribution in

accordance with DRP participation

terms

Section 5: Authority for this announcement

Name of person authorised to make

Patrick McCann

this announcement

Contact person for this

Patrick McCann

announcement

Contact phone number

09 526 8775

Contact email address

patrick.mccann@accordant.nz

Date of release through MAP

31/05/2021

6 Calculated as (imputation credits/gross taxable amount) x 100. Fully imputed dividends will be 28% as a % rate applied.

Accordant Group Ltd. published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


