Accordant : Distribution Notice – June 2021

Section 1: Issuer information
Name of issuer
Accordant Group Limited
Financial product name/description
Ordinary Shares and Restricted Shares
NZX ticker code
AGL
ISIN (If unknown, check on NZX
NZAWFE0001S8
website)
Type of distribution
Full Year
X
Quarterly
(Please mark with an X in the
Half Year
Special
relevant box/es)
DRP applies
Record date
18/06/2021
Ex-Date (one business day before the
17/06/2021
Record Date)
Payment date (and allotment date for
30/06/2021
DRP)
Total monies associated with the
$ 2886116
distribution1
Source of distribution (for example,
Retained earnings
retained earnings)
Currency
NZD
Section 2: Distribution amounts per financial product
Gross distribution2
$0.11388889
Gross taxable amount 3
$0.11388889
Total cash distribution4
$.08200000
Excluded amount (applicable to listed
$NIL
PIEs)
Supplementary distribution amount
$NIL
Section 3: Imputation credits and Resident Withholding Tax5
Is the distribution imputed
Fully imputed - fully imputed
Partial imputation
No imputation
If fully or partially imputed, please
28%
state imputation rate as % applied6
Imputation tax credits per financial
$0.03188889
product
Resident Withholding Tax per
$0.00569444
financial product
Section 4: Distribution re-investment plan (if applicable)
DRP % discount (if any)
NIL
Start date and end date for
determining market price for DRP
Date strike price to be announced (if
not available at this time)
Specify source of financial products to
be issued under DRP programme
(new issue or to be bought on market)
DRP strike price per financial product
$
Last date to submit a participation
notice for this distribution in
accordance with DRP participation
terms
Section 5: Authority for this announcement
Name of person authorised to make
Patrick McCann
this announcement
Contact person for this
Patrick McCann
announcement
Contact phone number
09 526 8775
Contact email address
patrick.mccann@accordant.nz
Date of release through MAP
31/05/2021
