29 May 2024

Accordant Group reports return to growth for AWF, Public Sector spending affects white collar businesses.

Revenue $212.4 million and NPAT of $(10.0) million post goodwill impairment

Net operating cashflow $2.3m

7.9% growth in AWF revenue

Public sector revenue down 12.4%

Accordant Group Limited [NZX:AGL] today announces an after-tax loss of $10.0 million for the year ended 31 March 2024.

In line with the Market Update of 4 March 2024, Group revenue was $212.4m being 6.6% lower than the prior year (FY23: $227.4 million).

Accordant Group CEO Jason Cherrington said the New Zealand economic environment and labour market have remained inconsistent and challenging through calendar 2024.

Interest rate pressures, rising business costs, a fall in hiring demand and a curb on public sector spending all contributed to a contraction in labour markets.

The Group's white-collar businesses felt the effects of the downturn most noticeably in the government sector and in response operating costs have been appropriately reduced in some areas.

Madison Recruitment had a highly challenging financial year with demand from Government slowing materially, compounded by a more widespread slowdown in entry level and support roles.

Accordant has therefore impaired the carrying goodwill of the business as at 31 March 2024 by $6.5m.

Madison continues to seek growth through a strategic focus on mid-senior specialist, management and leadership roles at levels below the tiers currently serviced by Hobson Leavy and JacksonStone & Partners.

The refocusing of AWF towards the civil and infrastructure sectors paid off with a 7.9% lift in annual revenue. This accelerated to 16% in the final quarter, supporting AWF's strategy of targeting higher- margin work in resilient sectors.

The decision to impair AWF's goodwill by $4.5m reflects a prudent approach to the uncertainty of New Zealand's rate of growth and its impact on the sector in the medium term.

Cherrington said "AWF's performance bucked the macro market trend and was evidence that clients are choosing its methodologies, candidate care and commitment to Health and Safety excellence over its competitors".

