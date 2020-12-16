Accordia Golf Trust : Monthly Valuation Of Assets And Utilisation Of Cash In Accordance With Rule 1018(1) Of The Listing Manual Of Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("Listing Manual")
Dec 16, 2020 17:16
New
MONTHLY VALUATION OF ASSETS AND UTILISATION OF CASH
SG201216OTHRUA6M
Yoshihiko Machida
CEO
ATTACHED MONTHLY VALUATION OF ASSETS AND UTILISATION OF CASH IN ACCORDANCE WITH RULE 1018_1 OF THE LISTING MANUAL OF SINGAPORE EXCHANGE SECURITIES TRADING LIMITED
Attachment 1 (Size: 24,487 bytes)
ACCORDIA GOLF TRUST
Sales 2020
51 206 M
494 M
494 M
Net income 2020
1 547 M
14,9 M
14,9 M
Net Debt 2020
68 293 M
659 M
659 M
P/E ratio 2020
0,34x
Yield 2020
671%
Capitalization
61 528 M
598 M
594 M
EV / Sales 2019
1,83x
EV / Sales 2020
2,12x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
57,8%
