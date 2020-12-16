Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  Accordia Golf Trust    ADQU   SG1AB5000009

ACCORDIA GOLF TRUST

(ADQU)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Accordia Golf Trust : Monthly Valuation Of Assets And Utilisation Of Cash In Accordance With Rule 1018(1) Of The Listing Manual Of Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("Listing Manual")

12/16/2020 | 04:23am EST
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Dec 16, 2020 17:16
Status New
Announcement Sub Title MONTHLY VALUATION OF ASSETS AND UTILISATION OF CASH
Announcement Reference SG201216OTHRUA6M
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Yoshihiko Machida
Designation CEO
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) ATTACHED MONTHLY VALUATION OF ASSETS AND UTILISATION OF CASH IN ACCORDANCE WITH RULE 1018_1 OF THE LISTING MANUAL OF SINGAPORE EXCHANGE SECURITIES TRADING LIMITED

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 24,487 bytes)


Disclaimer

Accordia Golf Trust published this content on 16 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2020 09:22:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 51 206 M 494 M 494 M
Net income 2020 1 547 M 14,9 M 14,9 M
Net Debt 2020 68 293 M 659 M 659 M
P/E ratio 2020 0,34x
Yield 2020 671%
Capitalization 61 528 M 598 M 594 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,83x
EV / Sales 2020 2,12x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 57,8%
Chart ACCORDIA GOLF TRUST
Duration : Period :
Accordia Golf Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,75 SGD
Last Close Price 0,73 SGD
Spread / Highest target 3,45%
Spread / Average Target 3,45%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,45%
Managers
NameTitle
Yoshihiko Machida Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kee Cheok Khoo Chairman
Fumihiko Niwa Chief Financial Officer
Teck Sin Chong Independent Non-Executive Director
Hitoshi Kumagai Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACCORDIA GOLF TRUST8.21%598
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.2.16%85 925
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.18.38%55 612
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED0.95%20 100
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.16.52%17 824
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.2.38%15 616
