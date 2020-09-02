Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  Accordia Golf Trust

ACCORDIA GOLF TRUST

(ADQU)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Shareholder(s) Of Unlisted Trustee Manager/ Responsible Person :: Changes In Interest Of Shareholders Of The Trustee-Manager Of Accordia Golf Trust

09/02/2020 | 06:30am EDT
Announcement Title Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Shareholder(s) of Unlisted Trustee Manager/ Responsible Person
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 2, 2020 18:16
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Changes in Interest of Shareholders of the Trustee-Manager of Accordia Golf Trust
Announcement Reference SG200902OTHRPZ76
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Yoshihiko Machida
Designation CEO
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Notification of Becoming a Shareholder of the Trustee-Manager of Accordia Golf Trust - G.K. Accordia Golf Management

Please see attached.

Additional Details
Person(s) giving notice Shareholder(s) of Unlisted Trustee-Manager/Responsible Person (Form 5)
Date of receipt of notice by Listed Issuer 02/09/2020

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 34,080 bytes)


Disclaimer

Accordia Golf Trust published this content on 02 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2020 10:29:09 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 51 206 M 482 M 482 M
Net income 2020 1 547 M 14,6 M 14,6 M
Net Debt 2020 68 293 M 643 M 643 M
P/E ratio 2020 0,34x
Yield 2020 671%
Capitalization 62 439 M 590 M 588 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,83x
EV / Sales 2020 2,12x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 58,2%
Chart ACCORDIA GOLF TRUST
Duration : Period :
Accordia Golf Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCORDIA GOLF TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,75 SGD
Last Close Price 0,73 SGD
Spread / Highest target 2,74%
Spread / Average Target 2,74%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yoshihiko Machida Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kee Cheok Khoo Chairman
Fumihiko Niwa Chief Financial Officer
Teck Sin Chong Independent Non-Executive Director
Hitoshi Kumagai Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACCORDIA GOLF TRUST8.96%590
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.-6.08%79 008
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.-4.00%44 138
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED-9.84%18 035
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.-8.22%14 017
VAIL RESORTS, INC.-8.15%8 850
