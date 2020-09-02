Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s) :: Changes In Interest Of Substantial Unitholders-G.K. Accordia Golf Management
09/02/2020 | 06:30am EDT
Announcement Title
Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s)
Date & Time of Broadcast
Sep 2, 2020 18:16
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Changes in Interest of Substantial Unitholders-G.K. Accordia Golf Management
Announcement Reference
SG200902OTHRESFM
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Yoshihiko Machida
Designation
CEO
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
Notification of Becoming a Substantial Unitholder - G.K. Accordia Golf Management
Please see attached.
Additional Details
Person(s) giving notice
Substantial Shareholder(s)/Unitholder(s) (Form 3)
Date of receipt of notice by Listed Issuer
02/09/2020
Attachments
Attachment 1 (Size: 39,086 bytes)
Disclaimer
Accordia Golf Trust published this content on 02 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2020 10:29:09 UTC
