Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Accordia Golf Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADQU   SG1AB5000009

ACCORDIA GOLF TRUST

(ADQU)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 09/29
0.725 SGD   -0.68%
10:37aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :update
PU
04/01ACCORDIA GOLF TRUST  : CFO Resigns
MT
03/31CHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF CESSATION  : : Resignation Of Chief Investment And Asset Management Officer
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

General Announcement::UPDATE

06/22/2021 | 10:37am BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ACCORDIA GOLF TRUST

(Business Trust Registration No. 2014002)

(Constituted under the laws of the Republic of Singapore and

Managed by Accordia Golf Trust Management Pte. Ltd.)

UPDATE

The board of directors (the "Board") of Accordia Golf Trust Management Pte. Ltd., as trustee-manager of Accordia Golf Trust ("AGT" or the "Trust", and the trustee-manager of AGT, the "Trustee-Manager") refers to the circular despatched or issued to unitholders of AGT ("Unitholders") dated 21 August 2020 (the "Circular").

Unless otherwise defined, all capitalised terms used in this Announcement shall bear the same meaning as in the Circular.

The Trustee-Manager wishes to update that it can make the Final Distribution (if any) and proceed with the winding up and delisting of AGT as soon as AGT's tax matters are finalised. Accordingly, the Trustee- Manager will make the relevant announcements on SGXNET in relation to the timing of the Final Distribution (if any) and the delisting of AGT once the timeline has been determined.

By Order of the Board of

Accordia Golf Trust Management Pte. Ltd.

as trustee-manager of

Accordia Golf Trust

Khoo Kee Cheok

Chairman

22 June 2021

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute or form part of an offer, solicitation or invitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities of AGT in Singapore, the United States, Canada, Japan or any other jurisdiction, nor should it or any part of it form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or commitment whatsoever.

The value of the Units and the income derived from them may fall as well as rise. The Units are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by, the Trustee-Manager or its affiliates. An investment in Units is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested. Investors have no right to request the Trustee-Manager to redeem or purchase their Units while the Units are listed. It is intended that Unitholders may only deal in their Units through trading on the SGX-ST. Listing of the Units on the SGX-ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units.

This announcement is not to be distributed or circulated outside of Singapore. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of United States securities laws or the laws of other jurisdictions.

Disclaimer

Accordia Golf Trust published this content on 22 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2021 09:36:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ACCORDIA GOLF TRUST
10:37aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :update
PU
04/01ACCORDIA GOLF TRUST  : CFO Resigns
MT
03/31CHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF CESSATION  : : Resignation Of Chief Investment And Asse..
PU
03/31CHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF CESSATION  : : Resignation Of Chief Financial Officer
PU
02/15ACCORDIA GOLF TRUST  : Monthly Valuation Of Assets And Utilisation Of Cash In Ac..
PU
01/15ACCORDIA GOLF TRUST  : Monthly Valuation Of Assets And Utilisation Of Cash
PU
2020ACCORDIA GOLF TRUST  : Monthly Valuation Of Assets And Utilisation Of Cash In Ac..
PU
2020CASH DIVIDEND/ DISTRIBUTION  : : Mandatory
PU
2020ACCORDIA GOLF TRUST  : Minutes Of Annual General Meeting And Extraordinary Gener..
PU
2020REPLACE - CASH DIVIDEND/ DISTRIBUTIO : : Mandatory
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 51 206 M 463 M 334 M
Net income 2020 1 547 M 14,0 M 10,1 M
Net Debt 2020 68 293 M 618 M 445 M
P/E ratio 2020 0,34x
Yield 2020 671%
Capitalization 61 528 M 593 M 401 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,83x
EV / Sales 2020 2,12x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 57,8%
Chart ACCORDIA GOLF TRUST
Duration : Period :
Accordia Golf Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yoshihiko Machida Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Fumihiko Niwa Chief Financial Officer
Kee Cheok Khoo Chairman
Takahiro Kurosawa Chief Investment & Asset Management Officer
Teck Sin Chong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACCORDIA GOLF TRUST0.00%593
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.1.61%92 905
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.-5.58%47 520
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.2,526.89%28 587
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.26.83%24 679
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED9.28%23 497