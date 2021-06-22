General Announcement::UPDATE

ACCORDIA GOLF TRUST

(Business Trust Registration No. 2014002)

(Constituted under the laws of the Republic of Singapore and

Managed by Accordia Golf Trust Management Pte. Ltd.)

UPDATE

The board of directors (the "Board") of Accordia Golf Trust Management Pte. Ltd., as trustee-manager of Accordia Golf Trust ("AGT" or the "Trust", and the trustee-manager of AGT, the "Trustee-Manager") refers to the circular despatched or issued to unitholders of AGT ("Unitholders") dated 21 August 2020 (the "Circular").

Unless otherwise defined, all capitalised terms used in this Announcement shall bear the same meaning as in the Circular.

The Trustee-Manager wishes to update that it can make the Final Distribution (if any) and proceed with the winding up and delisting of AGT as soon as AGT's tax matters are finalised. Accordingly, the Trustee- Manager will make the relevant announcements on SGXNET in relation to the timing of the Final Distribution (if any) and the delisting of AGT once the timeline has been determined.

By Order of the Board of

Accordia Golf Trust Management Pte. Ltd.

as trustee-manager of

Accordia Golf Trust

Khoo Kee Cheok

Chairman

22 June 2021

