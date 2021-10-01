Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Accrelist Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QZG   SGXE69448095

ACCRELIST LTD.

(QZG)
Accrelist : Change Of Company Secretary

10/01/2021 | 05:32am EDT
Please refer to the attachment.

This Announcement has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, RHT Capital Pte. Ltd. ("Sponsor") for compliance with the relevant rules of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST" ). The Sponsor has not independently verified the contents of this Announcement.

This Announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this Announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this Announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is:-

Name: Mr Mah How Soon, Registered Professional, RHT Capital Pte. Ltd.
Address: 6 Raffles Quay, #24-02, Singapore 048580
sponsor@rhtgoc.com

Disclaimer

Accrelist Ltd. published this content on 01 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2021 09:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 151 M 111 M 111 M
Net income 2021 -0,58 M -0,43 M -0,43 M
Net Debt 2021 0,74 M 0,54 M 0,54 M
P/E ratio 2021 -19,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 22,8 M 16,8 M 16,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,09x
EV / Sales 2021 0,08x
Nbr of Employees 1 897
Free-Float 56,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yeok Kian Tea Executive Chairman & Managing Director
Eng Lock Loh Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Li Yong Ng Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Yeow Hua Lim Independent Non-Executive Director
Pang Kiang Kang Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACCRELIST LTD.66.67%17
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.41.96%79 603
HP INC.11.26%31 533
GOERTEK INC.15.49%22 278
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC32.75%18 647
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY20.25%18 640