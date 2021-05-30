Log in
    QZG   SGXE69448095

ACCRELIST LTD.

(QZG)
Asset Acquisitions And Disposals :: Announcement Pursuant To Rule 706a Of The Catalist Rules

05/30/2021 | 05:04am EDT
Please refer to the attachment.

This Announcement has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, RHT Capital Pte. Ltd. ('Sponsor') for compliance with the relevant rules of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the 'SGX-ST'). The Sponsor has not independently verified the contents of this Announcement.

This Announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this Announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this Announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is:-

Name: Mr Shervyn Essex, Registered Professional, RHT Capital Pte. Ltd.
Address: 6 Raffles Quay, #24-02, Singapore 048580
sponsor@rhtgoc.com

Disclaimer

Accrelist Ltd. published this content on 30 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2021 09:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 139 M 105 M 105 M
Net income 2020 -12,0 M -9,08 M -9,08 M
Net Debt 2020 8,45 M 6,39 M 6,39 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,37x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 14,5 M 11,0 M 11,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,19x
EV / Sales 2020 0,09x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 57,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yeok Kian Tea Executive Chairman & Managing Director
Eng Lock Loh Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Li Yong Ng Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Yeow Hua Lim Independent Non-Executive Director
Pang Kiang Kang Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACCRELIST LTD.15.56%11
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.34.59%75 329
HP INC.30.54%36 438
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY34.68%20 766
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.28.96%20 740
GOERTEK INC.3.32%20 169