Accretion Acquisition : Material Agreement - Form 8-K

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): May 26, 2023 (May 25, 2023)
ACCRETION ACQUISITION CORP.
|
Delaware
|
|
001-40940
|
|
86-2332228
|
240 Saint Paul, Suite 502
Denver, Colorado80206
(720) 328-5070
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
|
Title of each class
|
|
Trading Symbol(s)
|
|
Name of each exchange on which registered
|
Units, each consisting of one share of common stock, one right entitling the holder to receive one-tenth of one share of common stockupon the consummation of an initial business combination, and one-half of one redeemable warrant
|
|
ENERU
|
|
The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common Stock, par value $0.001 per share
|
|
ENER
|
|
The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rights, each right entitling the holder to receive one-tenth of one share of common stock upon the consummation of an initial business combination
|
|
ENERR
|
|
The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
|
|
|
|
|
|
Redeemable warrants, exercisable for shares of common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share
|
|
ENERW
|
|
The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
|
Item 1.01
|
Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement
On May 25, 2023, Accretion Acquisition Sponsor, LLC loaned to Accretion Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") an aggregate of $359,500 for working capital purposes. The loan is evidenced by a promissory note (the "Note"), bears no interest and is due and payable upon the earlier of (a) the liquidation of the Company and (b) the closing date on which the Company consummates a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities (an "Initial Business Combination"). If an Initial Business Combination is not consummated, the Note will not be repaid and all amounts owed thereunder will be forgiven except to the extent that the Company has funds available to it outside of its trust account (the "Trust Account") established in connection with its initial public offering. The issuance of the Note was exempt pursuant to Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.
The foregoing description of the Note is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Note, a copy of which is attached as Exhibits 10.1 hereto and is incorporated by reference herein.
|
Item 2.03
|
Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant
The disclosure contained in Item 1.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K is incorporated by reference in this Item 2.03.
|
Item 9.01
|
Financial Statements and Exhibits
(d) Exhibits:
|
Exhibit
|
|
Description
|
10.1
|
|
Promissory Note dated May 25, 2023.
|
104
|
|
Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document).
