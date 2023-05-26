Accretion Acquisition : Material Agreement - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): May 26, 2023 (May 25, 2023)

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

On May 25, 2023, Accretion Acquisition Sponsor, LLC loaned to Accretion Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") an aggregate of $359,500 for working capital purposes. The loan is evidenced by a promissory note (the "Note"), bears no interest and is due and payable upon the earlier of (a) the liquidation of the Company and (b) the closing date on which the Company consummates a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities (an "Initial Business Combination"). If an Initial Business Combination is not consummated, the Note will not be repaid and all amounts owed thereunder will be forgiven except to the extent that the Company has funds available to it outside of its trust account (the "Trust Account") established in connection with its initial public offering. The issuance of the Note was exempt pursuant to Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Item 2.03 Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant

