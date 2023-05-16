Advanced search
    ACRL   GB00BZ6VT592

ACCROL GROUP HOLDINGS PLC

(ACRL)
2023-05-16
36.30 GBX   +3.71%
09:36aAccrol expects annual results to be in line with market view
AN
05/02Accrol names Chris Welsh, once of Ineos, as new CFO
AN
05/02Britain's Accrol Appoints New CFO
MT
Accrol expects annual results to be in line with market view

05/16/2023 | 09:36am EDT
Accrol Group Holdings PLC - Blackburn, England-based private-label toilet roll maker - Expects revenue and adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for the year ended on April 30 to be in line with current market expectations. For financial 2022, adjusted Ebitda was GBP9.1 million. Revenue is expected at GBP241.8 million for financial 2023, up 52% from GBP159.5 million the year before.

Looking ahead, says it is well-positioned to enter financial 2024 with margins expected to improve back towards pre-pandemic levels at a "faster rate than previously reported as the group benefits from the significant investments made over the last few years and the improving revenue mix". The firm adds that prices are expected to soften in the year ahead, while volumes are expected to grow ahead of the overall private label sector.

Chief Executive Officer Gareth Jenkins says: "Accrol is significantly well invested and fully automated. With our enviable customer base, broadening revenue streams, spare capacity and excellent levels of customer service, the group is very well placed to take further advantage of the changing dynamics in consumer spending, which is particularly evident in the tissue market."

Current stock price: 36.00 pence

12-month change: up 53%

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 238 M 298 M 298 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 42,4 M 53,1 M 53,1 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 1,05%
Capitalization 112 M 140 M 140 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,65x
EV / Sales 2024 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 408
Free-Float 90,5%
Chart ACCROL GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
Accrol Group Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ACCROL GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 35,00 GBX
Average target price 55,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 57,1%
Managers and Directors
Gareth Paul Jenkins Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher James Welsh Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Patrick Wright Executive Chairman
Euan Hamilton Independent Non-Executive Director
Simon Allport Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACCROL GROUP HOLDINGS PLC22.59%140
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY2.94%367 711
UNILEVER PLC3.63%136 772
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED3.97%76 036
ESTEE LAUDER-18.91%71 908
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY4.05%67 261
