Accrol names Chris Welsh, once of Ineos, as new CFO

Accrol Group Holdings PLC - Blackburn, England-based private-label toilet roll maker - Promotes Chris Welsh to chief financial officer, effective immediately. He replaces Richard Newman, who resigns as CFO and steps down from board. Newman will remain with the company until the audit process for its financial 2023 results is completed. Says Welsh joined Accrol in October last year, earmarked to become CFO as part of the board's succession planning. Prior to this, says Welsh held several senior finance roles at chemical manufacturer Ineos, most recently as head of financial reporting in its Enterprises unit.

Accrol Chief Executive Officer Gareth Jenkins says: "Since joining Accrol last year, [Welsh] has been operating at the highest standard, demonstrating the commitment, energy and acumen which will help deliver our strategic objectives.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Richard for his significant contribution to the group. On appointment, he was tasked with transforming the finance function of the business, which he has achieved. Richard hands over to Chris a much strengthened finance team and infrastructure, capable of serving a much larger business."

Current stock price: 32.36 pence, up 1.1%

12-month change: up 43%

