Accsys Technologies : Employee Benefit Trust and Directors' Interests

The following notifications are made under article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation relating to certain transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in the Shares of the Company.

These awards were granted last year as part of the Company's employee remuneration and incentivisation strategy in-light of the COVID-19 pandemic and include share awards made to Executive Directors in lieu of cash bonuses for the year ended 31 March 2020.

Further to the Company's announcement of 23 June 2020, the awards over ordinary shares of €0.05 each in the Company ("Shares") held by the Accsys Employee Benefit Trust ("EBT") on behalf of various employees, including the Company's Executive Directors, Robert Harris and William Rudge, have vested.

For further information, please contact:

Accsys Technologies PLC ir@accsysplc.com Sarah Ogilvie, Investor Relations Numis Securities (London) Oliver Hardy (NOMAD), Ben Stoop +44 (0) 20 7260 1000 Investec Bank plc (London) Carlton Nelson, Alex Wright +44 (0) 20 7597 5970 ABN Amro (Amsterdam) +31 20 344 2000 Richard van Etten, Dennis van Helmond FTI Consulting (UK) Matthew O'Keeffe, Alex Le May +44 (0) 20 3727 1340 Off the Grid (The Netherlands) Frank Neervoort, Yvonne Derske +31 681 734 236

Notes to editors:

