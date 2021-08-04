Accsys Technologies : Employee Benefit Trust and Directors' Interests
08/04/2021 | 12:06pm EDT
Accsys Technologies PLC
AXS
Employee Benefit Trust and Directors'
Interests
4 August 2021
5744H
AIM: AXS
Euronext Amsterdam: AXS
4 August 2021
Accsys Technologies PLC
("Accsys", the "Group" or the "Company")
Employee Benefit Trust and Directors' Interests
Further to the Company's announcement of 23 June 2020, the awards over ordinary shares of €0.05 each in the Company ("Shares") held by the Accsys Employee Benefit Trust ("EBT") on behalf of various employees, including the Company's Executive Directors, Robert Harris and William Rudge, have vested.
These awards were granted last year as part of the Company's employee remuneration and incentivisation strategy in-light of the COVID-19 pandemic and include share awards made to Executive Directors in lieu of cash bonuses for the year ended 31 March 2020.
The table below shows the number of shares owned by Executive Directors which have vested.
Executive
Number of Shares vested
Director
Robert Harris
89,250
William Rudge
77,067
The following notifications are made under article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation relating to certain transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in the Shares of the Company.
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely
associated
Name
Robert Harris
2.
Reason for the Notification
Position/Status
Chief Executive Officer
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
auctioneer, or auction monitor
Name
Accsys Technologies plc
LEI
213800HKRFK8PNUNV581
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have
been conducted
Description of the Financial instrument,
Ordinary shares of €0.05 each in Accsys
type of instrument
Technologies plc
Identification code
GB00BQQFX454
Nature of the Transaction
Vesting of Shares
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
€0.05
89,250
Aggregated information:
Aggregated volume
89,250
Date of the transaction
29 July 2021
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely
associated
Name
William Rudge
2.
Reason for the Notification
Position/Status
Finance Director
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
auctioneer, or auction monitor
Name
Accsys Technologies plc
LEI
213800HKRFK8PNUNV581
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have
been conducted
Description of the Financial instrument,
Ordinary shares of €0.05 each in Accsys
type of instrument
Technologies plc
Identification code
GB00BQQFX454
Nature of the Transaction
Vesting of Shares
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
€0.05
77,067
Aggregated information:
Aggregated volume
77,067
Date of the transaction
29 July 2021
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
For further information, please contact:
Accsys Technologies PLC
ir@accsysplc.com
Sarah Ogilvie, Investor Relations
Numis Securities (London)
Oliver Hardy (NOMAD), Ben Stoop
+44
(0) 20 7260 1000
Investec Bank plc (London)
Carlton Nelson, Alex Wright
+44
(0) 20 7597 5970
ABN Amro (Amsterdam)
+31
20 344 2000
Richard van Etten, Dennis van Helmond
FTI Consulting (UK)
Matthew O'Keeffe, Alex Le May
+44
(0) 20 3727 1340
Off the Grid (The Netherlands)
Frank Neervoort, Yvonne Derske
+31
681 734 236
Notes to editors:
Accsys (Accsys Technologies PLC) is a fast-growing business with a purpose: changing wood to change the world. The company combines chemistry, technology and ingenuity to make Accoya® wood and Tricoya® wood elements: high performance wood products that are extremely durable and stable, opening new opportunities for the built environment and giving the world a choice to build sustainably. Accsys transforms fast-growing, certified sustainable wood into building materials with an up to 50-year warranty, locking carbon stored in the wood into useful products for decades, with performance characteristics that match or better those of non-renewable,resource-depleting and polluting alternatives. Accsys is listed on the London Stock Exchange AIM market and on Euronext Amsterdam, under the symbols 'AXS'. Visit www.accsysplc.com
Accoya® solid wood is sustainable, durable, and stable with exceptional performance, finish and sustainability. Accsys' proprietary acetylation process makes the wood more dimensionally stable and because it is no longer easily digestible, extremely durable. It is one of very few building materials to be Cradle to Cradle Certified™ at the Gold level, with a Platinum rating for Material Health, confirming that no harmful or toxic additives or chemicals are present to leach out into the environment. Primary applications for Accoya® wood include windows, doors, cladding and decking, where the combination of performance and sustainability benefits compete favorably against hardwoods, plastics, metals and concrete. Visit www.accoya.com
Tricoya® acetylated wood elements are produced for use in the fabrication of panel products such as medium density fibreboard (MDF). Panel products made with Tricoya® wood elements are truly durable and stable enough for use outdoors and in wet environments, unlocking new possibilities for design and construction. They have been lauded as the first major innovation in the wood composites industry in more than 30 years and bring the flexibility of traditional panel products and sustainability benefits of wood to a whole new range of applications. Visit www.tricoya.com
Any references in this announcement to agreements with Accsys shall mean agreements with either Accsys or its subsidiary entities unless otherwise specified. 'Accsys' and 'Accsys Technologies' are trading names of Titan Wood Limited ("TWL"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Accsys Technologies PLC. Accoya®, Tricoya® and the Trimarque Device are registered trademarks owned by TWL, and may not be used or reproduced without written permission from TWL, or in the case of the Tricoya® registered trademark, from Tricoya Technologies Limited, a subsidiary of TWL with exclusive rights to exploit the Tricoya® brand.
