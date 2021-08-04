Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Accsys Technologies PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
       GB00BQQFX454

ACCSYS TECHNOLOGIES PLC
  Report
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Accsys Technologies : Employee Benefit Trust and Directors' Interests

08/04/2021 | 12:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Company

Accsys Technologies PLC

TIDM

AXS

Headline

Employee Benefit Trust and Directors'

Interests

Released

4 August 2021

Number

5744H

AIM: AXS

Euronext Amsterdam: AXS

4 August 2021

Accsys Technologies PLC

("Accsys", the "Group" or the "Company")

Employee Benefit Trust and Directors' Interests

Further to the Company's announcement of 23 June 2020, the awards over ordinary shares of €0.05 each in the Company ("Shares") held by the Accsys Employee Benefit Trust ("EBT") on behalf of various employees, including the Company's Executive Directors, Robert Harris and William Rudge, have vested.

These awards were granted last year as part of the Company's employee remuneration and incentivisation strategy in-light of the COVID-19 pandemic and include share awards made to Executive Directors in lieu of cash bonuses for the year ended 31 March 2020.

The table below shows the number of shares owned by Executive Directors which have vested.

Executive

Number of Shares vested

Director

Robert Harris

89,250

William Rudge

77,067

The following notifications are made under article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation relating to certain transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in the Shares of the Company.

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely

associated

Name

Robert Harris

2.

Reason for the Notification

Position/Status

Chief Executive Officer

Initial notification/amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer, or auction monitor

Name

Accsys Technologies plc

LEI

213800HKRFK8PNUNV581

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have

been conducted

Description of the Financial instrument,

Ordinary shares of €0.05 each in Accsys

type of instrument

Technologies plc

Identification code

GB00BQQFX454

Nature of the Transaction

Vesting of Shares

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

€0.05

89,250

Aggregated information:

Aggregated volume

89,250

Date of the transaction

29 July 2021

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely

associated

Name

William Rudge

2.

Reason for the Notification

Position/Status

Finance Director

Initial notification/amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer, or auction monitor

Name

Accsys Technologies plc

LEI

213800HKRFK8PNUNV581

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have

been conducted

Description of the Financial instrument,

Ordinary shares of €0.05 each in Accsys

type of instrument

Technologies plc

Identification code

GB00BQQFX454

Nature of the Transaction

Vesting of Shares

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

€0.05

77,067

Aggregated information:

Aggregated volume

77,067

Date of the transaction

29 July 2021

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Ends

For further information, please contact:

Accsys Technologies PLC

ir@accsysplc.com

Sarah Ogilvie, Investor Relations

Numis Securities (London)

Oliver Hardy (NOMAD), Ben Stoop

+44

(0) 20 7260 1000

Investec Bank plc (London)

Carlton Nelson, Alex Wright

+44

(0) 20 7597 5970

ABN Amro (Amsterdam)

+31

20 344 2000

Richard van Etten, Dennis van Helmond

FTI Consulting (UK)

Matthew O'Keeffe, Alex Le May

+44

(0) 20 3727 1340

Off the Grid (The Netherlands)

Frank Neervoort, Yvonne Derske

+31

681 734 236

Notes to editors:

Accsys (Accsys Technologies PLC) is a fast-growing business with a purpose: changing wood to change the world. The company combines chemistry, technology and ingenuity to make Accoya® wood and Tricoya® wood elements: high performance wood products that are extremely durable and stable, opening new opportunities for the built environment and giving the world a choice to build sustainably. Accsys transforms fast-growing, certified sustainable wood into building materials with an up to 50-year warranty, locking carbon stored in the wood into useful products for decades, with performance characteristics that match or better those of non-renewable,resource-depleting and polluting alternatives. Accsys is listed on the London Stock Exchange AIM market and on Euronext Amsterdam, under the symbols 'AXS'. Visit www.accsysplc.com

Accoya® solid wood is sustainable, durable, and stable with exceptional performance, finish and sustainability. Accsys' proprietary acetylation process makes the wood more dimensionally stable and because it is no longer easily digestible, extremely durable. It is one of very few building materials to be Cradle to Cradle Certified™ at the Gold level, with a Platinum rating for Material Health, confirming that no harmful or toxic additives or chemicals are present to leach out into the environment. Primary applications for Accoya® wood include windows, doors, cladding and decking, where the combination of performance and sustainability benefits compete favorably against hardwoods, plastics, metals and concrete. Visit www.accoya.com

Tricoya® acetylated wood elements are produced for use in the fabrication of panel products such as medium density fibreboard (MDF). Panel products made with Tricoya® wood elements are truly durable and stable enough for use outdoors and in wet environments, unlocking new possibilities for design and construction. They have been lauded as the first major innovation in the wood composites industry in more than 30 years and bring the flexibility of traditional panel products and sustainability benefits of wood to a whole new range of applications. Visit www.tricoya.com

Any references in this announcement to agreements with Accsys shall mean agreements with either Accsys or its subsidiary entities unless otherwise specified. 'Accsys' and 'Accsys Technologies' are trading names of Titan Wood Limited ("TWL"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Accsys Technologies PLC. Accoya®, Tricoya® and the Trimarque Device are registered trademarks owned by TWL, and may not be used or reproduced without written permission from TWL, or in the case of the Tricoya® registered trademark, from Tricoya Technologies Limited, a subsidiary of TWL with exclusive rights to exploit the Tricoya® brand.

Disclaimer

Accsys Technologies plc published this content on 04 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2021 16:05:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ACCSYS TECHNOLOGIES PLC
12:06pACCSYS TECHNOLOGIES : Employee Benefit Trust and Directors' Interests
PU
06:56aACCSYS TECHNOLOGIES PLC : Employee Benefit Trust and Directors' Interests
PU
07/29ACCSYS TECHNOLOGIES : Purchases $1.4 Million in Assets From Lignia Wood to Bolst..
MT
07/29ACCSYS TECHNOLOGIES : Purchase of assets for Accoya® Color production
PU
07/29ACCSYS TECHNOLOGIES PLC : Purchase of assets for Accoya® Color production
PU
07/27ACCSYS TECHNOLOGIES : 2021 Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
07/27ACCSYS TECHNOLOGIES PLC : 2021 Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meetin..
PU
06/23ACCSYS TECHNOLOGIES PLC : Director Interests and Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)..
PU
06/22ACCSYS TECHNOLOGIES PLC : Issuance of Shares and Director Interests
PU
06/22ACCSYS TECHNOLOGIES : 30 Jun - Presentation - Preliminary Results for the year e..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 109 M 130 M 130 M
Net income 2022 1,55 M 1,84 M 1,84 M
Net Debt 2022 39,0 M 46,3 M 46,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 194x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 371 M 440 M 441 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,75x
EV / Sales 2023 2,86x
Nbr of Employees 199
Free-Float 67,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,94 €
Average target price 2,13 €
Spread / Average Target 9,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert John Harris Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Bickerton Rudge Director & Finance Director
Stephen Terence O'Dell Non-Executive Chairman
Bob Mannion Chief Operating Officer
Susan Jane Farr Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACCSYS TECHNOLOGIES PLC0.00%440
LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION48.83%5 657
SHENZHEN CHENGXIN LITHIUM GROUP CO., LTD.63.42%4 601
DURATEX S.A.12.59%2 824
STELLA-JONES INC.-2.18%2 370
STEICO SE96.97%1 953