Accsys Technologies : 20220526 - AXS - Directors' Interest

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name Robert Harris 2. Reason for the Notification Position/Status Chief Executive Officer Initial notification/amendment Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor

Name Accsys Technologies plc LEI 213800HKRFK8PNUNV581

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the Financial instrument, Ordinary shares of €0.05 each in Accsys type of instrument Technologies plc Identification code GB00BQQFX454 Nature of the Transaction Subscription for New Ordinary Shares Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.23 65,041 Aggregated information: £80,000.43 Aggregated volume 65,041 Date of the transaction 25 May 2022 Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name Nick Meyer 2. Reason for the Notification Position/Status Non-Executive Director Initial notification/amendment Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor

Name Accsys Technologies plc LEI 213800HKRFK8PNUNV581

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted