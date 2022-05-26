Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Accsys Technologies PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AXS   GB00BQQFX454

ACCSYS TECHNOLOGIES PLC

(AXS)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05/26 11:35:22 am EDT
128.75 GBX   +4.67%
12:59pACCSYS TECHNOLOGIES : 20220526 - AXS - Directors' Interest
PU
09:36aACCSYS TECHNOLOGIES PLC : Directors' Interest
PU
05/25Accsys Technologies Raises $21 Million Via Share Issue
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Accsys Technologies : 20220526 - AXS - Directors' Interest

05/26/2022 | 12:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Company

Accsys Technologies PLC

TIDM

AXS

Headline

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Released

26 May 2022

Number

6864M

AIM: AXS

Euronext Amsterdam: AXS

ACCSYS TECHNOLOGIES PLC

("Accsys", the "Company" or "Group")

Directors' Interests

As confirmed in the Company's announcement released on 25 May 2022 regarding the results of the Issue to raise gross proceeds of approximately €20 million, Stephen Odell, Chairman, Robert Harris, CEO, and Nick Meyer, NED, have each subscribed for New Ordinary Shares under the terms of the Issue at £1.23 per share. Details of these transactions are further set out below.

The following notifications are made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation relating to certain transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibility:

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely

associated

Name

Stephen Odell

2.

Reason for the Notification

Position/Status

Chairman

Initial notification/amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer, or auction monitor

Name

Accsys Technologies plc

LEI

213800HKRFK8PNUNV581

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have

been conducted

Description of the Financial instrument,

Ordinary shares of €0.05 each in Accsys

type of instrument

Technologies plc

Identification code

GB00BQQFX454

Nature of the Transaction

Subscription for New Ordinary Shares

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.23

40,650

Aggregated information:

£49,999.50

Aggregated volume

40,650

Date of the transaction

25 May 2022

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name

Robert Harris

2. Reason for the Notification

Position/Status

Chief Executive Officer

Initial notification/amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor

Name

Accsys Technologies plc

LEI

213800HKRFK8PNUNV581

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the Financial instrument,

Ordinary shares of €0.05 each in Accsys

type of instrument

Technologies plc

Identification code

GB00BQQFX454

Nature of the Transaction

Subscription for New Ordinary Shares

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.23

65,041

Aggregated information:

£80,000.43

Aggregated volume

65,041

Date of the transaction

25 May 2022

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name

Nick Meyer

2. Reason for the Notification

Position/Status

Non-Executive Director

Initial notification/amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor

Name

Accsys Technologies plc

LEI

213800HKRFK8PNUNV581

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the Financial instrument,

Ordinary shares of €0.05 each in Accsys

type of instrument

Technologies plc

Identification code

GB00BQQFX454

Nature of the Transaction

Subscription for New Ordinary Shares

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.23

81,300

2

Aggregated information:

£99,999

Aggregated volume

81,300

Date of the transaction

25 May 2022

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Capitalised terms used, and not defined elsewhere, in this announcement shall have the meaning given to them in the Launch Announcement for the Issue dated 25 May 2022, save where the context requires otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Accsys Technologies PLC

ir@accsysplc.com

Sarah Ogilvie, Investor Relations

Numis Securities (London)

Nominated Adviser, Joint Bookrunner and Joint Broker

+44 (0) 20 7260 1000

Oliver Hardy (NOMAD), Ben Stoop, Hannah Boros

Investec Bank plc (London)

Joint Bookrunner and Joint Broker

Carlton Nelson, Alex Wright, Harry Hargreaves

+44 (0) 20 7597 5970

ABN AMRO (Amsterdam)

+31 20 344 2000

Joint Bookrunner

Dennis van Helmond, Diederik Berend

FTI Consulting (UK)

Matthew O'Keeffe, Alex Le May

+44 (0) 20 3727 1340

3

Disclaimer

Accsys Technologies plc published this content on 26 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2022 16:55:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ACCSYS TECHNOLOGIES PLC
12:59pACCSYS TECHNOLOGIES : 20220526 - AXS - Directors' Interest
PU
09:36aACCSYS TECHNOLOGIES PLC : Directors' Interest
PU
05/25Accsys Technologies Raises $21 Million Via Share Issue
MT
05/25ACCSYS TECHNOLOGIES PLC : Equity Raise & Trading Update
PU
05/25ACCSYS TECHNOLOGIES PLC : Results of Equity Raise
PU
03/04ACCSYS TECHNOLOGIES : Trading Update
PU
03/04Accsys JV To Build $136 Million Facility In Tennessee, USA
MT
03/04ACCSYS TECHNOLOGIES PLC : Trading Update
PU
03/04Accsys Announces Conclusion of Final Investment Decision to Construct and Operate A New..
CI
01/24ACCSYS TECHNOLOGIES PLC : Notifiable Interest – De Engh
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 113 M 121 M 121 M
Net income 2022 1,70 M 1,82 M 1,82 M
Net Debt 2022 52,7 M 56,3 M 56,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 289x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 296 M 316 M 316 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,09x
EV / Sales 2023 2,20x
Nbr of Employees 241
Free-Float 66,0%
Chart ACCSYS TECHNOLOGIES PLC
Duration : Period :
Accsys Technologies PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCSYS TECHNOLOGIES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1,45 €
Average target price 2,14 €
Spread / Average Target 47,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert John Harris Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Bickerton Rudge Director & Finance Director
Stephen Terence O'Dell Non-Executive Chairman
Bob Mannion Chief Operating Officer
Susan Jane Farr Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACCSYS TECHNOLOGIES PLC-31.19%316
CHENGXIN LITHIUM GROUP CO., LTD.-13.74%6 432
LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION-15.42%5 442
DEXCO S.A.-23.93%1 727
STELLA-JONES INC.-12.20%1 710
CENTURY PLYBOARDS (INDIA) LIMITED-10.89%1 523