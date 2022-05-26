Accsys Technologies : 20220526 - AXS - Directors' Interest

As confirmed in the Company's announcement released on 25 May 2022 regarding the results of the Issue to raise gross proceeds of approximately €20 million, Stephen Odell, Chairman, Robert Harris, CEO, and Nick Meyer, NED, have each subscribed for New Ordinary Shares under the terms of the Issue at £1.23 per share. Details of these transactions are further set out below.
The following notifications are made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation relating to certain transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibility:
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely
associated
Name
Stephen Odell
2.
Reason for the Notification
Position/Status
Chairman
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
auctioneer, or auction monitor
Name
Accsys Technologies plc
LEI
213800HKRFK8PNUNV581
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have
been conducted
Description of the Financial instrument,
Ordinary shares of €0.05 each in Accsys
type of instrument
Technologies plc
Identification code
GB00BQQFX454
Nature of the Transaction
Subscription for New Ordinary Shares
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£1.23
40,650
Aggregated information:
£49,999.50
Aggregated volume
40,650
Date of the transaction
25 May 2022
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name
Robert Harris
2. Reason for the Notification
Position/Status
Chief Executive Officer
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor
Name
Accsys Technologies plc
LEI
213800HKRFK8PNUNV581
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the Financial instrument,
Ordinary shares of €0.05 each in Accsys
type of instrument
Technologies plc
Identification code
GB00BQQFX454
Nature of the Transaction
Subscription for New Ordinary Shares
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£1.23
65,041
Aggregated information:
£80,000.43
Aggregated volume
65,041
Date of the transaction
25 May 2022
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name
Nick Meyer
2. Reason for the Notification
Position/Status
Non-Executive Director
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor
Name
Accsys Technologies plc
LEI
213800HKRFK8PNUNV581
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the Financial instrument,
Ordinary shares of €0.05 each in Accsys
type of instrument
Technologies plc
Identification code
GB00BQQFX454
Nature of the Transaction
Subscription for New Ordinary Shares
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£1.23
81,300
Aggregated information:
£99,999
Aggregated volume
81,300
Date of the transaction
25 May 2022
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
Capitalised terms used, and not defined elsewhere, in this announcement shall have the meaning given to them in the Launch Announcement for the Issue dated 25 May 2022, save where the context requires otherwise.
