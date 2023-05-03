Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Accsys Technologies PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AXS   GB00BQQFX454

ACCSYS TECHNOLOGIES PLC

(AXS)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:42:58 2023-05-03 am EDT
65.50 GBX   +0.76%
03:41aAccsys Technologies : 20230503 - AXS - Trading Update
PU
02:11aAccsys Technologies Plc : Trading Update
PU
04/24THG names Sue Farr as senior independent director amid takeover talks
AN
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Accsys Technologies : 20230503 - AXS - Trading Update

05/03/2023 | 03:41am EDT
Accsys Technologies Plc.
Accsys Technologies Plc.

Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Registration date03 may 2023 - 08:05
Statutory nameAccsys Technologies Plc.
Title20230503 - AXS - Trading Update

Attachments

Disclaimer

Accsys Technologies plc published this content on 03 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 May 2023 07:40:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ACCSYS TECHNOLOGIES PLC
04/13Accsys Technologies : 20230404 - AXS - CEO Appointment
PU
04/04Accsys Technologies taps Imerys and names Arsic van Os as new CEO
AN
04/04Accsys Names CEO Designate
MT
04/04Accsys Technologies Plc : CEO Appointment
PU
04/04Accsys Technologies plc Appoints Jelena Arsic Van Os as Member of Board
CI
04/04Accsys Technologies PLC Appoints Jelena Arsic van Os as Chief Executive Officer, Effect..
CI
04/04ACCSYS TECHNOLOGIES PLC : Changes in management and corporate of..
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 150 M 165 M 165 M
Net income 2023 -23,2 M -25,6 M -25,6 M
Net Debt 2023 48,5 M 53,5 M 53,5 M
P/E ratio 2023 -3,23x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 162 M 178 M 179 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,41x
EV / Sales 2024 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 245
Free-Float 60,3%
Chart ACCSYS TECHNOLOGIES PLC
Duration : Period :
Accsys Technologies PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCSYS TECHNOLOGIES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,74 €
Average target price 1,41 €
Spread / Average Target 90,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven James Salo Chief Financial Officer & Director
Stephen Terence O'Dell Executive Chairman
Susan Jane Farr Independent Non-Executive Director
Geertrui E. Schoolenberg Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sean Michael Christie Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACCSYS TECHNOLOGIES PLC4.00%178
LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION0.79%4 274
CHENGXIN LITHIUM GROUP CO., LTD.-13.28%4 171
STELLA-JONES INC.9.23%2 314
CORTICEIRA AMORIM, SGPS, S.A.17.20%1 494
CENTURY PLYBOARDS (INDIA) LIMITED-0.62%1 425
