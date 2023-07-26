Accsys Technologies PLC: Directorate Appointment

Accsys Technologies PLC combines chemistry, technology and ingenuity to make high performance sustainable wood products that are extremely durable and stable, opening new, opportunities for the built environment. Accsys Technologies PLC has developed innovative, proprietary and protected technologies which chemically modify wood through a low emissions acetylation process. The resulting products benefit from exceptional dimensional stability, durability and many other qualities as well as being environmentally sustainable. The main products are Accoya® wood and Tricoya® wood elements, and the company is increasing its production capacity with expansion plans, new plant construction, and joint-venture discussions.