Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Accsys Technologies PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AXS   GB00BQQFX454

ACCSYS TECHNOLOGIES PLC

(AXS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Accsys Technologies Plc., - Accsys Technologies PLC: Directors' Interests

08/13/2021 | 04:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Company

Accsys Technologies PLC

TIDM

AXS

Headline

Directors' Interests

Released

12 August 2021

Number

5046I

AIM: AXS

Euronext Amsterdam: AXS

12 August 2021

Accsys Technologies PLC

("Accsys", the "Group" or the "Company")

Directors' Interests

Further to the Company's announcement of 4 August 2021 the following transactions have been completed following the vesting of share awards made to Executive Directors Robert Harris and William Rudge in lieu of cash bonuses for the year ended 31 March 2020:

Executive

Number of Shares vested and sold

Average Price sold

Director

Robert Harris

89,250

£1.65

William Rudge

77,067

£1.65

The following notifications are made under article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation relating to certain transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in the Shares of the Company.

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely

associated

Name

Robert Harris

2.

Reason for the Notification

Position/Status

Chief Executive Officer

Initial notification/amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer, or auction monitor

Name

Accsys Technologies plc

LEI

213800HKRFK8PNUNV581

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have

been conducted

Description of the Financial instrument,

Ordinary shares of €0.05 each in Accsys

type of instrument

Technologies plc

Identification code

GB00BQQFX454

Nature of the Transaction

Sale of Shares

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.65

89,250

Aggregated information:

Aggregated volume

89,250

Aggregated price

£146,931.56

Date of the transaction

29 July to 12 August 2021

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON); AIM Market

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely

associated

Name

William Rudge

2.

Reason for the Notification

Position/Status

Finance Director

Initial notification/amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer, or auction monitor

Name

Accsys Technologies plc

LEI

213800HKRFK8PNUNV581

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have

been conducted

Description of the Financial instrument,

Ordinary shares of €0.05 each in Accsys

type of instrument

Technologies plc

Identification code

GB00BQQFX454

Nature of the Transaction

Sale of Shares

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.65

77,067

Aggregated information:

Aggregated volume

77,067

Aggregated price

£126,874.79

Date of the transaction

29 July to 12 August 2021

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON); AIM Market

Ends

For further information, please contact:

Accsys Technologies PLC

ir@accsysplc.com

Sarah Ogilvie, Investor Relations

Numis Securities (London)

Oliver Hardy (NOMAD), Ben Stoop

+44

(0) 20 7260 1000

Investec Bank plc (London)

Carlton Nelson, Alex Wright

+44

(0) 20 7597 5970

ABN Amro (Amsterdam)

+31

20 344 2000

Richard van Etten, Dennis van Helmond

FTI Consulting (UK)

Matthew O'Keeffe, Alex Le May

+44

(0) 20 3727 1340

Off the Grid (The Netherlands)

Frank Neervoort, Yvonne Derske

+31

681 734 236

Notes to editors:

Accsys (Accsys Technologies PLC) is a fast-growing business with a purpose: changing wood to change the world. The company combines chemistry, technology and ingenuity to make Accoya® wood and Tricoya® wood elements: high performance wood products that are extremely durable and stable, opening new opportunities for the built environment and giving the world a choice to build sustainably. Accsys transforms fast-growing, certified sustainable wood into building materials with an up to 50-year warranty, locking carbon stored in the wood into useful products for decades, with performance characteristics that match or better those of non-renewable,resource-depleting and polluting alternatives. Accsys is listed on the London Stock Exchange AIM market and on Euronext Amsterdam, under the symbols 'AXS'. Visit www.accsysplc.com

Accoya® solid wood is sustainable, durable, and stable with exceptional performance, finish and sustainability. Accsys' proprietary acetylation process makes the wood more dimensionally stable and because it is no longer easily digestible, extremely durable. It is one of very few building materials to be Cradle to Cradle Certified™ at the Gold level, with a Platinum rating for Material Health, confirming that no harmful or toxic additives or chemicals are present to leach out into the environment. Primary applications for Accoya® wood include windows, doors, cladding and decking, where the combination of performance and sustainability benefits compete favorably against hardwoods, plastics, metals and concrete. Visit www.accoya.com

Tricoya® acetylated wood elements are produced for use in the fabrication of panel products such as medium density fibreboard (MDF). Panel products made with Tricoya® wood elements are truly durable and stable enough for use outdoors and in wet environments, unlocking new possibilities for design and construction. They have been lauded as the first major innovation in the wood composites industry in more than 30 years and bring the flexibility of traditional panel products and sustainability benefits of wood to a whole new range of applications. Visit www.tricoya.com

Any references in this announcement to agreements with Accsys shall mean agreements with either Accsys or its subsidiary entities unless otherwise specified. 'Accsys' and 'Accsys Technologies' are trading names of Titan Wood Limited ("TWL"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Accsys Technologies PLC. Accoya®, Tricoya® and the Trimarque Device are registered trademarks owned by TWL, and may not be used or reproduced without written permission from TWL, or in the case of the Tricoya® registered trademark, from Tricoya Technologies Limited, a subsidiary of TWL with exclusive rights to exploit the Tricoya® brand.

Disclaimer

Accsys Technologies plc published this content on 12 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2021 08:00:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ACCSYS TECHNOLOGIES PLC
04:01aACCSYS TECHNOLOGIES PLC., - ACCSYS T : Directors' Interests
PU
07/29Accsys Technologies PLC agreed to acquire Assets of Lignia Wood Company Limit..
CI
06/07ACCSYS TECHNOLOGIES PLC : Tricoya® plant construction update
PU
06/03ACCSYS TECHNOLOGIES PLC : Notifiable Interest - Teslin Participaties Coöperatief..
PU
05/26ACCSYS TECHNOLOGIES PLC : Admission of new securities
CO
05/25ACCSYS TECHNOLOGIES PLC : Proxy Statments
CO
04/16ACCSYS TECHNOLOGIES : Trading Update
PU
04/16Accsys Technologies plc Reports Sales Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March..
CI
03/29ACCSYS TECHNOLOGIES PLC : Admission of new securities
CO
03/26ACCSYS TECHNOLOGIES PLC : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and vot..
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 109 M 128 M 128 M
Net income 2022 1,55 M 1,82 M 1,82 M
Net Debt 2022 39,0 M 45,7 M 45,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 201x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 386 M 453 M 453 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,88x
EV / Sales 2023 2,95x
Nbr of Employees 199
Free-Float 67,0%
Chart ACCSYS TECHNOLOGIES PLC
Duration : Period :
Accsys Technologies PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCSYS TECHNOLOGIES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2,01 €
Average target price 2,13 €
Spread / Average Target 5,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert John Harris Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Bickerton Rudge Director & Finance Director
Stephen Terence O'Dell Non-Executive Chairman
Bob Mannion Chief Operating Officer
Susan Jane Farr Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACCSYS TECHNOLOGIES PLC22.14%453
LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION62.58%5 755
SHENZHEN CHENGXIN LITHIUM GROUP CO., LTD.73.94%4 890
DURATEX S.A.15.05%2 890
STELLA-JONES INC.-5.60%2 260
STEICO SE116.16%2 122