Accsys Technologies : Accoya® wood showcased in North American building projects

Accoya wood decking provided by UCFP on the Banff Gondola observation deck on Sulphur Mountain, Canada

Accsys Technologies PLC ('Accsys', LSE & AEX: AXS), producer of Accoya® wood and Tricoya® wood chips, has recently seen some innovative and prestigious uses of its products for a number of projects across a range of North American locations.

The Loghaven Gateway Building in Tennessee, USA, featuring Accoya siding (cladding) from Delta Millworks

From the observation deck at the summit of Sulphur Mountain near Calgary in Canada to rough-sawn siding (cladding) for a log cabin complex in rural Tennessee, the superior sustainability and performance benefits of Accoya® makes it the material of choice for a wide range of building projects and environments in the region.

Charred Accoya wood from reSAWN Timber clads this lakeside house in Iowa, USA, and was also used on the Guinness Open Gate Brewery

Accoya® is being chosen and specified for a wide range of North American commercial projects, which in recent years have included the Guinness Open Gate Brewery, the Minnesota State Capitol building and the Oregon State University Faculty of Forestry. Accoya® has also been used for many high end private residences. A Lakeshore Drive residence on Okobji Lake in Iowa features 'shou sugi ban' charred Accoya® for the exterior, while 8,000 linear feet of Accoya® were used to provide a lasting finish to a private home in Dallas' Urban Reserve district.

A private residence in Texas, USA with Accoya exterior

These flagship projects represent work by leading architects and developers across North America and reflect a fraction of the wider usage of Accoya® wood across a range of new build, refurbishment and renovation projects in the region.

North America is a key region for Accsys, with opportunity for Accoya sales growth in this market given its size and high per capita consumption of wood products. As previously reported, Accsys has been increasing its Accoya® sales in North America over recent years. Since 2017, Accsys has more than doubled the volume of annual Accoya® sales in North America, grown its US sales and marketing, and secured a number of key distributor partnerships.

Accsys reported continuing strong demand for Accoya® in its Half Year financial results on 30 November 2020, and has a programme of production capacity expansion underway. This includes the potential for a North American plant, expansion of Accsys' current Accoya production facility in Arnhem, the Netherlands, and the creation of a world first Tricoya plant in Hull, UK, which all form part of Accsys' strategic growth plans to increase global production capacity by a factor of five from 2018 to 2025.

