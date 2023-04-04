Accsys Technologies taps Imerys and names Arsic van Os as new CEO

(Alliance News) - Accsys Technologies PLC announced on Tuesday the appointment of Jelena Arsic van Os as chief executive officer, effective July 1.

Arsic van Os is currently part of industrial minerals firm Imerys SA. She is the vice president for the Europe, the Middle East & Africa & Asia Pacific region of the Plastics, Coatings, Adhesives & Rubber Performance Minerals arm.

London-based wood building products manufacturer Accsys said Stephen Odell will step down as executive chair, after having taken up the position in March on an interim basis while the company looked to hire a new CEO.

Odell will return to his original position as independent chair, Accsys said.

Odell said: "Jelena's considerable and relevant experience makes her a great fit for Accsys and well qualified to lead the business into the next phase of growth as we continue with our mission of changing wood, to change the world. I look forward to welcoming her to the company at the beginning of July."

Shares were up 2.0% at 66.00 pence in London on Tuesday afternoon.

