  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Accsys Technologies PLC
  News
  Summary
    AXS   GB00BQQFX454

ACCSYS TECHNOLOGIES PLC

(AXS)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  07:46:43 2023-04-04 am EDT
66.00 GBX   +2.01%
07:44aAccsys Technologies taps Imerys and names Arsic van Os as new CEO
AN
07:29aAccsys Names CEO Designate
MT
02:07aAccsys Technologies Plc : CEO Appointment
PU
Summary 
Summary

Accsys Technologies taps Imerys and names Arsic van Os as new CEO

04/04/2023 | 07:44am EDT
(Alliance News) - Accsys Technologies PLC announced on Tuesday the appointment of Jelena Arsic van Os as chief executive officer, effective July 1.

Arsic van Os is currently part of industrial minerals firm Imerys SA. She is the vice president for the Europe, the Middle East & Africa & Asia Pacific region of the Plastics, Coatings, Adhesives & Rubber Performance Minerals arm.

London-based wood building products manufacturer Accsys said Stephen Odell will step down as executive chair, after having taken up the position in March on an interim basis while the company looked to hire a new CEO.

Odell will return to his original position as independent chair, Accsys said.

Odell said: "Jelena's considerable and relevant experience makes her a great fit for Accsys and well qualified to lead the business into the next phase of growth as we continue with our mission of changing wood, to change the world. I look forward to welcoming her to the company at the beginning of July."

Shares were up 2.0% at 66.00 pence in London on Tuesday afternoon.

By Sabrina Penty; Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACCSYS TECHNOLOGIES PLC 2.01% 66 Delayed Quote.3.52%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.10% 475.38 Real-time Quote.4.00%
IMERYS 0.30% 39.56 Real-time Quote.8.53%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.18% 156.4 Real-time Quote.2.45%
Financials
Sales 2023 150 M 163 M 163 M
Net income 2023 -48,2 M -52,5 M -52,5 M
Net Debt 2023 48,5 M 52,7 M 52,7 M
P/E ratio 2023 -3,21x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 161 M 175 M 175 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,40x
EV / Sales 2024 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 245
Free-Float 60,3%
Chart ACCSYS TECHNOLOGIES PLC
Duration : Period :
Accsys Technologies PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCSYS TECHNOLOGIES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 0,74 €
Average target price 1,60 €
Spread / Average Target 117%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Terence O'Dell Non-Executive Chairman
Susan Jane Farr Independent Non-Executive Director
Geertrui E. Schoolenberg Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sean Michael Christie Non-Executive Director
Alexander R. Wessels Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACCSYS TECHNOLOGIES PLC3.52%175
CHENGXIN LITHIUM GROUP CO., LTD.-5.36%4 681
LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION-8.01%3 922
STELLA-JONES INC.6.97%2 266
CORTICEIRA AMORIM, SGPS, S.A.15.60%1 459
DEHUA TB NEW DECORATION MATERIAL CO.,LTD12.98%1 358
