IN BRIEF: Accsys Technologies swings to interim loss; revenue rises

Accsys Technologies PLC - London-based wood building products manufacturer - Reports total group revenue of EUR58.9 million for the six months that ended on September 30, up 4.8% from EUR56.2 million a year earlier. Says revenue is driven by increased average sales prices and product mix, despite lower volumes. However, the company swings to a pretax loss of EUR56.3 million, from a profit of EUR662,000, as other operating costs surged to EUR75.3 million from EUR15.8 million a year ago.

Looking ahead, Accsys Technologies continues to see "strong demand for its Accoya and Tricoya products" as customers focus on higher performance materials and sustainability in their procurement decisions. Says it remains confident both in the near term and longer-term demand and growth opportunity for market-leading products.

Chief Executive Officer Robert Harris: "With this demand, which continues to exceed supply, we have been able to substantially offset the wider market pressures from raw materials costs and supply chain disruption through price increases."

Current stock price: 65.00 pence, up 5.5% on Tuesday in London

12-month change: down 58%

By Xindi Wei; xindiwei@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.