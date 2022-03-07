Accton Technology : Announces BOD resolution to re-appointed members of the fifth term of Compensation Committee
03/07/2022 | 04:49am EST
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: Accton Technology Corp.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/03/07
Time of announcement
17:38:15
Subject
Announces BOD resolution to re-appointed members of
the fifth term of Compensation Committee
Date of events
2022/03/07
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/03/07
2.Name of the functional committees:Compensation Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:NA
4.Resume of the previous position holder:NA
5.Name of the new position holder:
Mr.Zhang,Zhi-Ping
6.Resume of the new position holder:
former Independent Directors of Accton Technology Corp.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):
new appointment
8.Reason for the change:new appointment
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):
2021/07/08~2024/07/07
10.Effective date of the new member:2022/03/07
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Accton Technology Corporation published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 09:48:01 UTC.