  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Accton Technology Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2345   TW0002345006

ACCTON TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

(2345)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Accton Technology : Announces BOD resolution to re-appointed members of the fifth term of Compensation Committee

03/07/2022 | 04:49am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Accton Technology Corp.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/07 Time of announcement 17:38:15
Subject 
 Announces BOD resolution to re-appointed members of
the fifth term of Compensation Committee
Date of events 2022/03/07 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/03/07
2.Name of the functional committees:Compensation Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:NA
4.Resume of the previous position holder:NA
5.Name of the new position holder:
Mr.Zhang,Zhi-Ping
6.Resume of the new position holder:
former Independent Directors of Accton Technology Corp.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):
new appointment
8.Reason for the change:new appointment
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):
2021/07/08~2024/07/07
10.Effective date of the new member:2022/03/07
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Accton Technology Corporation published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 09:48:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 59 152 M 2 099 M 2 099 M
Net income 2021 4 597 M 163 M 163 M
Net cash 2021 10 385 M 369 M 369 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,1x
Yield 2021 2,40%
Capitalization 141 B 5 017 M 5 017 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,21x
EV / Sales 2022 1,89x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 89,2%
Chart ACCTON TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Accton Technology Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCTON TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 253,50 TWD
Average target price 312,33 TWD
Spread / Average Target 23,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chih-Chiang Lee President & General Manager
Edgar Masri Chief Executive Officer
Ming Jung Lin CFO, Director & Head-Accounting
Meen-Ron Lin Chairman
Ji-Shang Yu Senior Deputy GM-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACCTON TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-2.50%5 017
FUJIAN STAR-NET COMMUNICATION CO., LTD.2.50%2 230
WILLFAR INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-31.46%1 867
ARCADYAN TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-10.98%846
SERCOMM CORPORATION-2.38%662
AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED-16.38%419