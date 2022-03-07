Accton Technology : Announces BOD resolution to re-appointed members of the fifth term of Compensation Committee

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/03/07 2.Name of the functional committees:Compensation Committee 3.Name of the previous position holder:NA 4.Resume of the previous position holder:NA 5.Name of the new position holder: Mr.Zhang,Zhi-Ping 6.Resume of the new position holder: former Independent Directors of Accton Technology Corp. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"): new appointment 8.Reason for the change:new appointment 9.Original term (from __________ to __________): 2021/07/08~2024/07/07 10.Effective date of the new member:2022/03/07 11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None