Accuray Incorporated : Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results (Form 8-K)

Accuray Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

SUNNYVALE, Calif., August 11, 2021 - Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2021.

Q4 Fiscal 2021 and Recent Operating Highlights

• Gross orders of $112.7 million, an increase of 19 percent from the prior year

• Net revenue of $110.9 million, an increase of 17 percent from the prior year

• Net loss of $11.1 million including a one-time charge of $9.9 million associated with debt refinancing; Adjusted EBITDA of $6.7 million

• Extended maturities of both convertible notes and bank debt to 2026 with improved terms on both

• Received CE Mark certification ClearRT™ Helical kVCT Imaging for the Radixact® System

Fiscal Year 2021 Highlights

• Gross orders of $325.9 million and the record ending backlog of $616.4 million

• Net revenue of $396.3 million, an increase of 3.5% from fiscal 2021, including $54.2 million of China Type A system revenue

• GAAP operating income grew to $22.2 million from $12.5 million in the prior year

• Net loss $6.3 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $38.0 million

• Robust demand for ClearRT™ Helical kVCT Imaging for the Radixact® System: 44 global orders received since its commercial release

'Despite the challenging environment caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, we finished fiscal year 2021 on a strong note with 17% year-over-year revenue growth and 19% year-over-year gross order growth in the fourth quarter, both of which were ahead of our expectations,' said Josh Levine, chief executive officer of Accuray. 'I am proud of the team's execution during the quarter and for the entire year, considering the challenging operating environment created by the pandemic. In addition to delivering year-over-year revenue growth in fiscal 2021, we aggressively managed expenses and working capital, refinanced our debt with more favorable terms and believe that we have positioned the business for further growth through the successful commercial launch of high impact technology upgrades like ClearRT Helical kVCT Imaging for the Radixact System. Our product portfolio is the strongest it has ever been and we believe our continued investment in meaningful technology innovations will position the Company for growth going forward.'

Q4 Fiscal 2021 Financial Highlights



Gross product orders totaled $112.7 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to $94.3 million for the prior fiscal year fourth quarter. Ending order backlog was $616.4 million, approximately 2 percent higher than at the end of the prior fiscal year.



Total revenue was $110.9 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to $95.0 million for the prior fiscal year fourth quarter. Product revenue totaled $56.1 million compared to $40.4 million for the prior fiscal year fourth quarter, while service revenue totaled $54.8 million compared to $54.6 million for the prior fiscal year fourth quarter.



Total gross profit for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 was $43.7 million, or approximately 39.4 percent of sales, comprised of product gross margin of 41.5 percent and service gross margin of 37.3 percent. This compares to total gross profit of $39.7 million, or 41.8 percent of sales, comprised of product gross margin of 45.0 percent and service gross

margin of 39.5percent for the prior fiscal year fourth quarter.



Net loss was $11.1 million, or $0.12 per share, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, compared to a net loss of $0.2 million, or $0 per share, for the prior fiscal year fourth quarter. Net loss for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 included a one-time charge of $9.9 million related to the exchange of a significant portion of the Company's existing 3.75% Convertible Senior Notes due July 2022 for newly issued 3.75% Convertible Senior Notes due May 2026 and the refinancing of the Company's senior secured revolving credit facility and term loan with new lenders. This one-time charge was recorded as non-operating, other expense in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.



Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 was $6.7 million, compared to $10.0 million for the prior fiscal year fourth quarter.



Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term restricted cash were $116.9 million as of June 30, 2021, a decrease of $13.2 million from March 31, 2021.



Fiscal Year 2021 Highlights



For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, gross product orders totaled $325.9 million, representing decline of 13.6 percent compared to the prior fiscal year period.



Total revenue was $396.3million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021 compared to $382.9 million for the prior fiscal year period. Product revenue totaled $176.6 million compared to $167.3 million for the prior fiscal year period, while service revenue totaled $219.6 million compared to $215.6 million for the prior fiscal year period.



Total gross profit for the year ended June 30, 2021 was $159.5 million, or40.3 percent of sales, comprised of product gross margin of 42.2percent and service gross margin of 38.7 percent.This compares to total gross profit of $149.7million, or 39.1 percent of sales, comprised of product gross margin of 42.7 percent and service gross margin of 36.3 percent for the prior fiscal year period.



Operating expenses were $137.3 million, as compared to $137.2 million for the prior fiscal year period.



Net loss was $6.3 million, or $0.07 per share, for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, compared to a net income of $3.8 million, or $0.04 per share, basic, for the prior fiscal year period.

Net loss included an interest expense of $9.9 million related to the exchange of a significant portion of the Company's existing 3.75% Convertible Senior Notes due July 2022 for newly issued 3.75% Convertible Senior Notes due May 2026 and the refinancing of the Company's senior secured revolving credit facility and term loan with new lenders. The loss was recorded as non-operating, other expense in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.

Prior fiscal year net income included a non-cash, special gain of $13.0 million related to the value of the Company's capital contribution to its China joint venture in exchange for the Company's 49 percent equity interest in the joint venture. This gain was recorded as non-operating, other income in the second quarter of fiscal 2020.



Adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021 was $38.0 million, compared to $27.4 million for the prior fiscal year period.



Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Guidance

The Company is introducing guidance for fiscal year 2022 as follows:

• Total revenue is expected to range between $410.0 million to $420.0 million, representing a year-over year growth at the midpoint of the range of 5%.

• Adjusted EBITDA is expected to range between $32.0 million to $35.0 million.

Guidance for non-GAAP financial measures excludes depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, interest expenseand provision for income taxes.For more information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release, please see 'Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures' below.

CFO Departure

Shig Hamamatsu, Accuray's Chief Financial Officer, announced his resignation from the Company to pursue an opportunity in another industry. Mr. Hamamatsu will continue as Chief Financial Officer through September 3, 2021 to help ensure a smooth transition. The Company has appointed Brandy Green, the Company's Vice President, Corporate Controller, as Interim Chief Financial Officer effective September 4, 2021 and has initiated a national search to identify a permanent replacement.

'I want to thank Shig for all his contributions to Accuray during his tenure,' said Josh Levine, chief executive officer of Accuray. 'He was integral in helping us navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, strengthening our balance sheet, and positioning us for long-term growth.'

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Accuray has supplemented its GAAP net loss with a non-GAAP measure of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation ('adjusted EBITDA'). The calculation of adjusted EBITDA also excludes certain non-recurring, irregular and one-time items, including the non-cash, special gain related to Accuray's capital contribution to the China joint venture, one-time charge related to the refinancing of the Company's debt and convertible notes exchange, and costs associated with reduction of staff. Management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure provides useful supplemental information to management and investors regarding the performance of the company and facilitates a meaningful comparison of results for current periods with previous operating results. A reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) (the most directly comparable GAAP measure) to non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is provided in the schedules below.

There are limitations in using these non-GAAP financial measures because they are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial measures. Investors and potential investors should consider non-GAAP financial measures only in conjunction with the company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

About Accuray

Financial Tables to Follow

Accuray Incorporated

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Gross Orders $ 112,672 $ 94,293 $ 325,929 $ 377,295 Net Orders 63,038 74,607 191,881 280,537 Order Backlog 616,399 602,713 616,399 602,713 Net revenue: Products $ 56,145 $ 40,410 $ 176,647 $ 167,302 Services 54,791 54,567 219,642 215,626 Total net revenue 110,936 94,977 396,289 382,928 Cost of revenue: Cost of products 32,863 22,221 102,100 95,882 Cost of services 34,342 33,011 134,682 137,325 Total cost of revenue 67,205 55,232 236,782 233,207 Gross profit 43,731 39,745 159,507 149,721 Operating expenses: Research and development 15,357 12,215 52,729 49,784 Selling and marketing 13,007 11,555 42,820 47,254 General and administrative 11,225 10,748 41,723 40,144 Total operating expenses 39,589 34,518 137,272 137,182 Income from operations 4,142 5,227 22,235 12,539 Income (loss) on equity investment, net (149 ) (371 ) 872 (149 ) Other expense, net (14,685 ) (4,746 ) (27,666 ) (6,700 ) Income (loss) before provision for income taxes (10,692 ) 110 (4,559 ) 5,690 Provision for income taxes 400 262 1,752 1,863 Net income (loss) $ (11,092 ) $ (152 ) $ (6,311 ) $ 3,827 Net income (loss) per share - basic $ (0.12 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.07 ) $ 0.04 Net income (loss) per share - diluted $ (0.12 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.07 ) $ 0.04 Weighted average common shares used in computing income (loss) per share: Basic 91,613 90,748 92,031 89,874 Diluted 91,613 90,748 92,031 90,623

Accuray Incorporated

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 116,369 $ 107,577 Restricted cash 560 997 Accounts receivable, net 85,360 90,599 Inventories 125,929 134,374 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 21,547 21,227 Deferred cost of revenue 3,008 2,712 Total current assets 352,773 357,486 Property and equipment, net 12,332 15,349 Investment in joint venture 15,935 13,929 Goodwill 57,960 57,717 Intangible assets, net 435 663 Operating lease right-of-use assets 22,522 28,647 Other assets 18,141 17,136 Total assets $ 480,098 $ 490,927 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 19,467 $ 23,126 Accrued compensation 26,865 17,963 Operating lease liabilities, current 8,169 8,224 Other accrued liabilities 27,471 27,180 Customer advances 24,937 22,571 Deferred revenue 81,660 83,207 Short-term debt 3,790 - Total current liabilities 192,359 182,271 Long-term other liabilities 7,766 7,416 Deferred revenue 23,685 24,125 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 17,441 24,173 Long-term debt 170,007 189,307 Total liabilities 411,258 427,292 Equity: Common stock 91 91 Additional paid-in capital 554,680 545,741 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 2,093 (484 ) Accumulated deficit (488,024 ) (481,713 ) Total equity 68,840 63,635 Total liabilities and equity $ 480,098 $ 490,927

Accuray Incorporated

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation,

Amortization and Stock-Based Compensation (Adjusted EBITDA)

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP net income (loss) $ (11,092 ) $ (152 ) $ (6,311 ) $ 3,827 Depreciation and amortization 1,498 1,960 6,389 7,526 Stock-based compensation 2,236 2,287 9,332 8,152 Interest expense, net 3,734 4,590 16,877 17,986 One-time charge related to debt refinance and convertible notes exchange (a) 9,948 - 9,948 - Gain on contribution to equity method investment in joint venture (b) - - - (12,965 ) Cost savings initiative (c) - 1,058 - 1,058 Provision for income taxes 400 262 1,752 1,863 Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,724 $ 10,005 $ 37,987 $ 27,447

(a) consists one-time charge related to the exchange of our 3.75% Convertible Notes due 2022 for our new 3.75% Convertible Notes due 2026 and the refinancing of revolving credit facility and term loan.

(b) consists of non-cash gain related to the value of the Company's capital contribution to the China joint venture.

(c) consists of costs associated with reduction of staff.

Accuray Incorporated

Forward-Looking Guidance

Reconciliation of Projected Net Income (Loss) to Projected Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, Amortization and Stock-Based Compensation (Adjusted EBITDA)

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Twelve Months Ending June 30, 2022 From To GAAP net income (loss) $ (800 ) $ 2,200 Depreciation and amortization (a) 6,400 6,400 Stock-based compensation 10,200 10,200 Interest expense, net (b) 13,400 13,400 Provision for income taxes 2,800 2,800 Adjusted EBITDA $ 32,000 $ 35,000

(a) consists of depreciation, primarily on property and equipment as well as amortization of intangibles.

(b) consists primarily of interest expense associated with outstanding debt.