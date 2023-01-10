Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Accuray Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARAY   US0043971052

ACCURAY INCORPORATED

(ARAY)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-01-10 pm EST
2.060 USD   -0.48%
04:06pAccuray to Participate in the B. Riley Securities' 3rd Annual Oncology Conference
PR
01/06Accuray Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2022Accuray Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Accuray to Participate in the B. Riley Securities' 3rd Annual Oncology Conference

01/10/2023 | 04:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Company to Take Part in Fireside Chat Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at 7:00am PST/10:00am EST

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) announced today its participation in the B. Riley Securities' 3rd Annual Oncology Conference taking place January 18-19, 2023. The management team is scheduled to participate in a virtual Fireside Chat on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at 7:00am PST/10:00am EST.

A live webcast of the Fireside Chat can be accessed on the Accuray website at investors.accuray.com. A replay will be available on the Company's website following the event.

B. Riley Securities 3rd Annual Oncology Conference, January 18-19, will feature over 30 SMiD cap healthcare companies focused on the development and commercialization of new medicines and key enabling technologies, cutting across multiple next-generation therapeutic modalities. The conference will feature KOL panel discussions with academic and industry leaders at the forefront of translational and clinical research underway with novel immunotherapy, cell therapy, and targeted oncology approaches, as well as imaging and radiation oncology initiatives, aimed at driving meaningful improvements to current standard of care for cancer patients.

About Accuray
Accuray Incorporated is committed to expanding the powerful potential of radiation therapy to improve as many lives as possible. We invent unique, market-changing solutions that are designed to deliver radiation treatments for even the most complex cases—while making commonly treatable cases even easier—to meet the full spectrum of patient needs. We are dedicated to continuous innovation in radiation therapy for oncology, neuro-radiosurgery, and beyond, as we partner with clinicians and administrators, empowering them to help patients get back to their lives, faster. Accuray is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, with facilities worldwide.

Investor Contact
Aman Patel, CFA
Investor Relations, ICR-Westwicke
+1 (443) 450-4191
aman.patel@westwicke.com

Media Contact
Beth Kaplan
Public Relations Director, Accuray
+1 (408) 789-4426
bkaplan@accuray.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/accuray-to-participate-in-the-b-riley-securities-3rd-annual-oncology-conference-301718314.html

SOURCE Accuray Incorporated


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about ACCURAY INCORPORATED
04:06pAccuray to Participate in the B. Riley Securities' 3rd Annual Oncology Conference
PR
01/06Accuray Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
2022Accuray Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
2022Accuray Incorporated Announces Intent to Resign from Position as Chief Accounting Offic..
CI
2022EDAP Appoints Medical Capital Equipment Finance Veteran Ken Mobeck as Chief Financial O..
AQ
2022Accuray to Cut Global Workforce by About 4.5%
MT
2022Accuray Inc : Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
2022Accuray Receives IMV Award for Best In Service in Radiation Oncology for 2022
PR
2022Accuray Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
2022Accuray Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote o..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ACCURAY INCORPORATED
More recommendations