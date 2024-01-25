New System Will Play a Key Role in Delivering Radiation Treatments in One of the Largest Cancer Facilities in Washington State

MADISON, Wis., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) announced today that the Providence Swedish Radiosurgery Center in Seattle, Washington is enhancing its cancer treatment capabilities with the purchase of the latest generation CyberKnife® S7™ System, the hospital's second CyberKnife radiation delivery device purchase. The precision and accuracy enabled by the system's robotic design will also make it an ideal choice for the treatment of neurologic disorders. The new system will enable the medical team to deliver gold standard stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) and stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) treatments faster than with previous models, expanding access to an effective and convenient option to more patients.

"The Providence Swedish Radiosurgery Center began using their first CyberKnife System more than 10 years ago. Since then, we've built a valuable partnership based on our mutual goal to transform the cancer patient experience with technologies that improve patient comfort during treatment and extend both survivorship and quality of life post-treatment," said Suzanne Winter, President and CEO of Accuray. "I couldn't be prouder that the Providence Swedish Radiosurgery team is continuing to invest in Accuray technologies. It signifies their confidence in our company, our people and our products."

The CyberKnife S7 System is a non-invasive radiation therapy device that was built from the ground-up to provide clinicians with the speed they need for operational efficiency without sacrificing the precision and accuracy required for stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) and stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT). The system uses artificial intelligence (AI) to track and automatically adapt for tumor or patient movement during treatment, delivering the radiation dose directly to the target with sub-millimeter precision - in as little as 15 minutes.

"At Providence Swedish Radiosurgery Center, we recognize that treatment decisions significantly impact patients' immediate health and long term quality of life. Our top priority is to provide excellent care for each person who walks through our door, leveraging the latest innovations in radiation therapy technologies and techniques to improve patient outcomes," said Dr. Christopher Loiselle, Executive Medical Director, Providence Swedish Radiosurgery Center and President of the Tumor Institute Radiation Oncology Group. "We have had a successful experience with the CyberKnife System and a positive relationship with the Accuray team. We purchased the CyberKnife S7 device because we are confident the system will further our ability to meet our patient-centered treatment goals."

The Providence Swedish Radiosurgery Center team has made significant contributions to the field of radiation medicine including leading the first large, multi-center clinical trial with long-term follow-up evaluating the use of SBRT in prostate cancer delivered by the CyberKnife System. They also are actively involved in research assessing the use of SBRT to treat tumors in other areas of the body and radiosurgery in the treatment of cancer and medical conditions in the brain.

