Go Innovate Asia Berhad, formerly Ace Innovate Asia Berhad, is a Malaysia-based investment holding company. The Company's segments include Trading, Assaying and Information communication and technology. The Trading segment is engaged in trading of precious metals. The Assaying segment includes technical testing and analysis, assaying and refining of precious metal. The Information communication and technology segment is engaged in developing information technology, dealing and trading in providing information communication and technology (ICT) services and consultancy, deal, trade, and provide software research and development businesses. The Company's subsidiaries include Ace Capital Growth Sdn. Bhd., Ace Global Metal Sdn. Bhd., and Ace Assay (M) Sdn. Bhd.