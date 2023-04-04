ACEA S p A : 2022 Consolidated Financial Statements

|
3
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
C O N S O L I D A T E D
|
|
|
REPORT ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S
|
|
|
AND SHAREHOLDINGS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Form and structure
|
184
|
|
Glossary
|
310
|
Consolidation policies,procedures and scope
|
185
|
|
1. The issuer's profile
|
311
|
Scope of consolidation
|
188
|
|
2. Information on the ownership structure
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounting standards and measurement criteria
|
189
|
|
|
(art. 123-Bis TUF, paragraph 1)
|
313
|
Accounting standards, amendments, interpretations
|
|
|
3. Compliance (pursuant to art. 123-bis, para. 2,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and improvements applied as of 1 January 2022
|
196
|
|
|
Lett. A), TUF)
|
315
|
Accounting standards, amendments and interpretations
|
|
|
4. Board of Directors
|
316
|
applicable after closure of the year and not adopted
|
|
|
5. Management of corporate information
|
327
|
in advance by the Group
|
197
|
|
6. Internal board committees (pursuant to art. 123-bis,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated income statement
|
198
|
|
|
para. 2, Lett. D) TUF)
|
328
|
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income
|
199
|
|
7. Self-evaluation and succession of directors -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated statement of financial position
|
200
|
|
|
Appointments committee
|
329
|
Consolidated cash flow statement
|
202
|
|
8. Directors' remuneration
|
332
|
Consolidated statement of changes in shareholders'
|
|
|
9. Ethics and sustainability committee
|
334
|
equity
|
204
|
|
10. Internal control and risk management system -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes to the consolidated income statement
|
205
|
|
|
control and risks committee
|
336
|
Notes to the consolidated statement of financial position
|
216
|
|
11. Directors' interests and related parties transactions
|
346
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
239
|
|
12. Board of Statutory Auditors
|
347
|
Business combinations
|
240
|
|
13. Relations with shareholders
|
349
|
Application of the IFRS5 standard
|
248
|
|
14. Shareholders' meeting (pursuant to art. 123-bis,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Service concession arrangements
|
249
|
|
|
para. 2, Lett. C, TUF)
|
350
|
Related party transactions
|
268
|
|
15. Other corporate governance practices
|
352
|
Update on major disputes and litigation
|
270
|
|
|
(pursuant to art. 123-bis, para. 2, Lett. A), TUF)
|
|
16. Changes since the closure of the financial year
|
352
|
Additional information on financial instruments
|
|
|
|
|
17. Considerations on the letter of 25 january 2023
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and risk management policies
|
284
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annexes
|
290
|
|
|
of the Chairperson of the corporate governance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
committee
|
352
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tables
|
353