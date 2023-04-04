Advanced search
    ACE   IT0001207098

ACEA S.P.A.

(ACE)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:20:59 2023-04-04 am EDT
12.69 EUR   +0.36%
04:07aAcea S P A : 2022 Consolidated Financial Statements
PU
03/16Fitch Revises Acea's Outlook to Negative; Affirms IDR at 'BBB+'
AQ
03/16Acea, Fitch confirms BBB+ rating; outlook turns negative
AN
ACEA S p A : 2022 Consolidated Financial Statements

04/04/2023 | 04:07am EDT
CONSOLIDATED

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

ACEA GROUP

2 0 2 2

﻿

CONSOLIDATED

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

ACEA GROUP

2 0 2 2

Translation from the original version issued in Italian.

PDF courtesy copy. This version has been prepared for convenience of use and does not contain the ESEF information as specified in the ESEF regulatory technical standards (Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/815).

2 ﻿

I N D E X

LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS GROUP STRUCTURE INVESTOR RELATIONS CORPORATE HIGHLIGHTS FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS ACEA ORGANISATIONAL MODEL

1IL MODELLO DI BUSINESS

R E P O R T

O N O P E R A T I O N S

Corporate bodies Summary of results

Summary of operations and income, equity and financial performance of the Group Introduction

Summary of Results: economic performance

Summary of results: trends in financial position and cash flows

Reference context

Trend of operating segments Operating segments

Significant events during the year and after Main risks and uncertainties

Business outlook

Resolutions regarding the result for the year and the distribution to shareholders

5

6

7

8

9

10

14

A C E A

F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S

19

2

Form and structure

126

20

Accounting standards and measurement criteria

127

22

Accounting standards, amendments, interpretations

and improvements applied as of 1 January 2022

134

  1. Accounting standards, amendments and interpretations
  2. applicable after closure of the year and not adopted

in advance by the Group

135

28

Income statement

136

35

Statement of comprehensive income

136

62

Statement of financial position

137

63

Statement of changes in shareholders' equity

138

111

Cash flow statement

139

115

Notes to the income statement

140

123

Notes to the balance sheet - assets

146

123

Notes to the balance sheet - liabilities

156

Information on related parties

164

Update on major disputes and litigation

169

Additional information on financial instruments

and risk management policies

172

Commitments and contingencies

174

Resolutions regarding the result for the year

and the distribution to shareholders

175

Annexes to the explanatory notes of which

they form an integral part

176

AceaGroup • Consolidated Financial Statements 2022

3

3

4

C O N S O L I D A T E D

REPORT ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S

AND SHAREHOLDINGS

Form and structure

184

Glossary

310

Consolidation policies,procedures and scope

185

1.  The issuer's profile

311

Scope of consolidation

188

2.  Information on the ownership structure

Accounting standards and measurement criteria

189

(art. 123-Bis TUF, paragraph 1)

313

Accounting standards, amendments, interpretations

3.  Compliance (pursuant to art. 123-bis, para. 2,

and improvements applied as of 1 January 2022

196

Lett. A), TUF)

315

Accounting standards, amendments and interpretations

4.  Board of Directors

316

applicable after closure of the year and not adopted

5.  Management of corporate information

327

in advance by the Group

197

6.  Internal board committees (pursuant to art. 123-bis,

Consolidated income statement

198

para. 2, Lett. D) TUF)

328

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

199

7.  Self-evaluation and succession of directors -

Consolidated statement of financial position

200

Appointments committee

329

Consolidated cash flow statement

202

8.  Directors' remuneration

332

Consolidated statement of changes in shareholders'

9. Ethics and sustainability committee

334

equity

204

10.  Internal control and risk management system -

Notes to the consolidated income statement

205

control and risks committee

336

Notes to the consolidated statement of financial position

216

11.  Directors' interests and related parties transactions

346

Commitments and contingencies

239

12.  Board of Statutory Auditors

347

Business combinations

240

13.  Relations with shareholders

349

Application of the IFRS5 standard

248

14.  Shareholders' meeting (pursuant to art. 123-bis,

Service concession arrangements

249

para. 2, Lett. C, TUF)

350

Related party transactions

268

15.  Other corporate governance practices

352

Update on major disputes and litigation

270

(pursuant to art. 123-bis, para. 2, Lett. A), TUF)

16.  Changes since the closure of the financial year

352

Additional information on financial instruments

17.  Considerations on the letter of 25 january 2023

and risk management policies

284

Annexes

290

of the Chairperson of the corporate governance

committee

352

Tables

353

Disclaimer

Acea S.p.A. published this content on 04 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2023 08:06:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
