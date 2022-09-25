Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. ACEA S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACE   IT0001207098

ACEA S.P.A.

(ACE)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:41 2022-09-23 am EDT
11.16 EUR   -2.28%
11:15aACEA S P A : Announcements by shareholder Roma Capitale and start of process of replacing CEO in accordance with articles and association and corporate governance procedures
PU
09/22ACEA S P A : at the “Maker Faire Rome” to promote innovation and circular economy
PU
08/31ACEA S P A : 2022 Half-Year Consolidated Financial Statements
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ACEA S p A : Announcements by shareholder Roma Capitale and start of process of replacing CEO in accordance with articles and association and corporate governance procedures

09/25/2022 | 11:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Today's meeting of the Board of Directors of Acea SpA ("ACEA" or the "Company"), chaired by the Chairperson Michaela Castelli, acknowledged (a) the announcment from the shareholder, Roma Capitale, dated 20 September 2022, in which the shareholder requested the replacement of the Company's Chief Executive Officer and (b) the sub subsequent announcement from the shareholder, Roma Capitale, received this afternoon, 23 September 2022, naming Mr. Fabrizio Palermo as the chosen candidate for a place on Acea's Board of Directors and to be the Company's next Chief Executive Officer.
The Board also acknowledged that the relevant departments within the Company have begun the process of reaching a mutual termination agreement with the current Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Giuseppe Gola, and appointing the candidate, Mr. Fabrizio Palermo, pursuant to art. 2386 of the Italian Civil Code and the current legislation and articles of association.
For the purposes of conducting and deciding on the above process and subsequent adoption of the resolutions falling within its purview, a further meeting of the Board of Directors has been called for Monday, 26 September. In compliance with the current legislation and articles of association, meetings of the relevant Board Committees and, to the extent required, the Board of Statutory Auditors have also been called.
The Company will, in accordance with current legislation and procedures, provide the market with further information on the decisions taken in due course.

Disclaimer

Acea S.p.A. published this content on 23 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2022 15:14:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ACEA S.P.A.
11:15aACEA S P A : Announcements by shareholder Roma Capitale and start of process of replacing ..
PU
09/22ACEA S P A : at the “Maker Faire Rome” to promote innovation and circular econ..
PU
08/31ACEA S P A : 2022 Half-Year Consolidated Financial Statements
PU
08/30European Commission Approves Suez-Acea JV for Water Service Metering Systems
MT
08/10Moody's Cuts Enel, Eight Other Italian Utility Groups' Outlook To Negative
MT
08/08ACEA S P A : signs new “Sustainability Rating-Linked” Revolving Credit Facilit..
PU
08/02ACEA S P A : opens the first multimedia totems in Rieti to tell the world of water
PU
07/28ACEA S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/27TRANSCRIPT : ACEA S.p.A., H1 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 27, 2022
CI
07/27ACEA S P A : Price sensitive press release
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ACEA S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 796 M 3 691 M 3 691 M
Net income 2022 337 M 328 M 328 M
Net Debt 2022 4 082 M 3 969 M 3 969 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,05x
Yield 2022 8,23%
Capitalization 2 372 M 2 306 M 2 306 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,70x
EV / Sales 2023 1,60x
Nbr of Employees 9 674
Free-Float 20,0%
Chart ACEA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
ACEA S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACEA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 11,16 €
Average target price 20,10 €
Spread / Average Target 80,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Giuseppe Gola Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fabio Paris Head-Administration, Planning & Control
Michaela Castelli Chairman
Alesandro Filippi Technical Staff Manager-Waste-to-Energy Area
Ivan Vigolo Head-ITS Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACEA S.P.A.-40.51%2 306
SEMPRA ENERGY24.12%101 698
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY74.24%70 401
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE20.49%43 224
NATIONAL GRID PLC-4.42%40 535
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.-4.14%31 398