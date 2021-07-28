Log in
    ACE   IT0001207098

ACEA S.P.A.

(ACE)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 07/28 06:50:52 am
19.84 EUR   +1.22%
06:44aACEA S P A : Board of Directors approves Results for H1 2021
PU
06/21ACEA S.P.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/12ACEA S.p.A. Looks for Acquisitions
CI
ACEA S p A : Board of Directors approves Results for H1 2021

07/28/2021 | 06:44am EDT
  • Revenue €1,825m (up 13% versus H1 2020)
  • EBITDA €619m (up 9% versus H1 2020)
  • EBIT €310m (up 10% versus H1 2020)
  • Group net profit €166m (up 15% versus H1 2020)
  • Capex €482m (up 17% versus H1 2020)
  • Net debt €3,913m (€3,528m at 31 December 2020)

EBITDA guidance for 2021 revised upwards:

  • growth in EBITDA of more than 8% compared to 2020 (previous guidance was +6%/+8%);
  • capex of approximately €900m confirmed;
  • net debt at end of 2021 confirmed between €3.85bn and €3.95bn

Agreement announced for the purchase of 70% of Serplast and 60% of Meg, companies operating in plastic recycling sector.

The Board of Directors of Acea, chaired by Michaela Castelli, has approved the interim report for the six months ended 30 June 2021.

To read more download the attached pdf.

Disclaimer

Acea S.p.A. published this content on 28 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 10:43:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 3 793 M 4 482 M 4 482 M
Net income 2021 316 M 373 M 373 M
Net Debt 2021 3 837 M 4 535 M 4 535 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,2x
Yield 2021 4,31%
Capitalization 4 166 M 4 930 M 4 923 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,11x
EV / Sales 2022 2,09x
Nbr of Employees 9 286
Free-Float 20,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 19,60 €
Average target price 22,00 €
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Giuseppe Gola Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fabio Paris Head-Administration, Finance & Control
Michaela Castelli Chairman
Alesandro Filippi Head-Engineering & Services Business Segment
Ivan Vigolo Head-Technology & Solutions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACEA S.P.A.14.29%4 930
NATIONAL GRID PLC7.63%45 946
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-15.70%40 606
SEMPRA4.10%40 155
ENGIE-8.96%32 596
E.ON SE14.43%32 001