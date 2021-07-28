ACEA S p A : Board of Directors approves Results for H1 2021

Revenue €1,825m (up 13% versus H1 2020)

(up 13% versus H1 2020) EBITDA €619m (up 9% versus H1 2020)

(up 9% versus H1 2020) EBIT €310m (up 10% versus H1 2020)

(up 10% versus H1 2020) Group net profit €166m (up 15% versus H1 2020)

(up 15% versus H1 2020) Capex €482m (up 17% versus H1 2020)

(up 17% versus H1 2020) Net debt €3,913m (€3,528m at 31 December 2020)

EBITDA guidance for 2021 revised upwards:



growth in EBITDA of more than 8% compared to 2020 (previous guidance was +6%/+8%);

(previous guidance was +6%/+8%); capex of approximately €900m confirmed;

net debt at end of 2021 confirmed between €3.85bn and €3.95bn

Agreement announced for the purchase of 70% of Serplast and 60% of Meg, companies operating in plastic recycling sector.

The Board of Directors of Acea, chaired by Michaela Castelli, has approved the interim report for the six months ended 30 June 2021.

