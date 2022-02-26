Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  ACEA S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    ACE   IT0001207098

ACEA S.P.A.

(ACE)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Borsa Italiana -  02/22 11:35:31 am
16.91 EUR   +2.67%
04:31aACEA S P A : Director, Diane Galbe, resigns
PU
01/28ACEA S.P.A. : 2022 Calendar of Corporate Events
PU
2021Equitix Limited agreed to acquire Newco - S.R.L. from ACEA S.p.A..
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ACEA S p A : Director, Diane Galbe, resigns

02/26/2022 | 04:31am EST
Acea announces that it has received, on the evening of February 25th, the resignation of the Director, Diane Galbe. Ms Galbe, who was elected from the slate submitted by the shareholder, Suez, at the Annual General Meeting held on 29 May 2020, is to resign with immediate effect. The decision has been taken following her appointment to a major new position with an international industrial group.

Ms Galbe, a non-executive, non-independent Director, is not a member of any Board committee and does not appear, as of today's date, to hold shares in Acea.

On her own behalf and on behalf of the entire Board of Directors, the Chairwoman, Michaela Castelli, would like to thank Ms Galbe for her significant contribution, as a Director, to the Company's sustainable growth and wishes her all the best in her prestigious and demanding new position.

The next meeting of Acea's Board of Directors will take the appropriate decisions.

Disclaimer

Acea S.p.A. published this content on 26 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2022 09:30:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 3 778 M 4 257 M 4 257 M
Net income 2021 309 M 348 M 348 M
Net Debt 2021 3 854 M 4 342 M 4 342 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
Yield 2021 4,89%
Capitalization 3 594 M 4 049 M 4 049 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,97x
EV / Sales 2022 1,91x
Nbr of Employees 9 301
Free-Float -
Consensus
