    ACE   IT0001207098

ACEA S.P.A.

(ACE)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-04-04 am EDT
12.59 EUR   -0.40%
12:48pAcea S P A : Investor Guidebook - April 2023
PU
11:22aMangoni to lead Italian infrastructure group Mundys
RE
04:07aAcea S P A : 2022 Consolidated Financial Statements
PU
ACEA S p A : Investor Guidebook - April 2023

04/04/2023 | 12:48pm EDT
Acea Group Guidebook

April 2023

Agenda

ACEA GROUP

The Acea Group today

Historical results

Sustainability

INDUSTRIAL AREAS

Water

Energy Infrastructure

Environment

Engineering & services

Commercial & trading

Generation

Overseas

RESULTS

2022

9M 2022

1H 2022

1Q 2022

2

Investor Relations & Sustainability

ACEA GROUP

  • Acea today
  • Historical results

TITOLO

CAPITOLO

TITOLO PRESENTAZIONE / Luogo e data

Acea is a leading multi-utility player in the Italian market*

2022 EBITDA

Regulated 86%

7% 7%

WATER

ENVIRONMENT

8% EBITDA

COMMERCIAL &

2022

51%

TRADING

€1,305m

ENERGY

INFRASTRUCTURE

27%

GENERATION

Ownership structure

(Source: based on proof of share ownership filed for AGM of April 2022)

Caltagirone

5.9%

Free Float

Roma

19.8%

Capitale

51%

Suez

23.3%

Water

Leader

With ~ 9 M customers

in the water supply sector in

in Lazio, Toscana, Umbria, Molise

Italy

and Campania

Energy Infrastructure

Leading

With ~ 9,4 TWh

Italian player in the electricity

of distributed electricity

distribution market

Environment

One of the main

With more than 1.7 M

players in the Italian waste

tons of treated / disposed waste

treatment sector

Engineering and services

Business line offering

technical services

to the Group

Gas distribution

Entry in the gas distribution

business with ~127k

redelivery points

Power generation1

Green player

in power generation in Italy

Commercial & Trading

One of the main

players in the Italian energy

market

* data as of 31 December 2022

4

(1) 122MW from hydroelectric plants, 109MW from thermoelectric plants and 96MW from photovoltaic plants

Investor Relations & Sustainability

EBITDA AND NET PROFIT

398.0

(OLD GAAP)

(€m)

293.7

314.4

279.4**

214.3 219.6

110.5*

102.6

48.8

47.6

49.0

(108.0)

1999

2000

2001

2003

2004

Historical Results

E B I T D A A N D N E T P R O F I T P E R F O R M A N C E

  • In 1999, Acea SpA benefitted from a tax holiday. Without this, net profit would have amounted to €65m.
  • Including €45m from Enel Distribuzione Roma

1,256.1 1,305.0

EBITDA AND NET PROFIT

2002

1,155.5

(IAS/IFRS)

1,042.3

EBITDA

NET PROFIT

(€m)

896.3

933.2

840.0

666.5

655.8

695.2°

675.4^

717.7

732.0

623.5

523.2

560.9

474.6

382.8

401.7

262.3

271.0

283.7

284.9

313.3

279.7

112.3

127.9

147.4

164.0

186.3

92.1

86.0

142.0^

162.5

175.0

180.7

77.4°

(52.6)

2004

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

° Restated

5

^ Adoption of IFRS 10 and 11 was obligatory from 1 January 2014. For comparative purposes, the figures for 2013 have been restated.

Investor Relations & Sustainability

Disclaimer

Acea S.p.A. published this content on 04 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2023 16:47:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 3 976 M 4 328 M 4 328 M
Net income 2022 302 M 329 M 329 M
Net Debt 2022 4 251 M 4 627 M 4 627 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,46x
Yield 2022 6,90%
Capitalization 2 687 M 2 924 M 2 924 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,74x
EV / Sales 2023 1,58x
Nbr of Employees 9 676
Free-Float 20,0%
Technical analysis trends ACEA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 12,64 €
Average target price 18,28 €
Spread / Average Target 44,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fabrizio Palermo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fabio Paris Head-Administration, Planning & Control
Barbara Marinali Chairman
Alesandro Filippi Technical Staff Manager-Waste-to-Energy Area
Ivan Vigolo Head-ITS Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACEA S.P.A.-2.17%2 924
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY-2.33%102 550
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-0.88%50 320
NATIONAL GRID PLC9.48%49 717
SEMPRA ENERGY-3.21%47 065
ENGIE9.58%38 651
