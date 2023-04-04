|
ACEA S p A : Investor Guidebook - April 2023
Acea Group Guidebook
April 2023
Agenda
ACEA GROUP
The Acea Group today
Historical results
Sustainability
INDUSTRIAL AREAS
Water
Energy Infrastructure
Environment
Engineering & services
Commercial & trading
Generation
Overseas
RESULTS
2022
9M 2022
1H 2022
1Q 2022
ACEA GROUP
-
Acea today
-
Historical results
TITOLO
CAPITOLO
TITOLO PRESENTAZIONE / Luogo e data
Acea is a leading multi-utility player in the Italian market*
2022 EBITDA
Regulated 86%
|
7% 7%
|
|
WATER
|
|
|
|
|
ENVIRONMENT
|
8% EBITDA
|
|
COMMERCIAL &
|
2022
|
51%
|
TRADING
|
|
|
€1,305m
|
ENERGY
|
|
INFRASTRUCTURE
|
27%
|
|
|
GENERATION
|
|
Ownership structure
(Source: based on proof of share ownership filed for AGM of April 2022)
|
|
Caltagirone
|
|
5.9%
|
Free Float
|
Roma
|
19.8%
|
Capitale
|
|
51%
|
Suez
|
|
23.3%
|
Water
|
|
Leader
|
With ~ 9 M customers
|
|
in the water supply sector in
|
in Lazio, Toscana, Umbria, Molise
|
|
Italy
|
and Campania
|
|
Energy Infrastructure
|
|
Leading
|
With ~ 9,4 TWh
|
|
Italian player in the electricity
|
of distributed electricity
|
|
distribution market
|
|
|
|
Environment
|
|
|
|
|
|
One of the main
|
With more than 1.7 M
|
|
players in the Italian waste
|
tons of treated / disposed waste
treatment sector
Engineering and services
Business line offering
technical services
to the Group
Gas distribution
Entry in the gas distribution
business with ~127k
redelivery points
Power generation1
Green player
in power generation in Italy
Commercial & Trading
One of the main
players in the Italian energy
market
|
* data as of 31 December 2022
|
|
(1) 122MW from hydroelectric plants, 109MW from thermoelectric plants and 96MW from photovoltaic plants
|
EBITDA AND NET PROFIT
|
398.0
(OLD GAAP)
214.3 219.6
|
110.5*
|
|
|
|
102.6
|
|
48.8
|
47.6
|
49.0
|
|
|
|
|
(108.0)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1999
|
2000
|
2001
|
2003
|
2004
Historical Results
E B I T D A A N D N E T P R O F I T P E R F O R M A N C E
-
In 1999, Acea SpA benefitted from a tax holiday. Without this, net profit would have amounted to €65m.
-
Including €45m from Enel Distribuzione Roma
1,256.1 1,305.0
|
EBITDA AND NET PROFIT
|
2002
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,155.5
|
(IAS/IFRS)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,042.3
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
|
NET PROFIT
|
|
(€m)
|
|
|
|
|
|
896.3
|
933.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
840.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
666.5
|
655.8
|
695.2°
|
675.4^
|
717.7
|
732.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
623.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
523.2
|
560.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
474.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
382.8
|
401.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
262.3
|
271.0
|
283.7
|
284.9
|
313.3
|
279.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
112.3
|
127.9
|
147.4
|
164.0
|
186.3
|
|
92.1
|
86.0
|
|
142.0^
|
162.5
|
175.0
|
|
180.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
77.4°
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(52.6)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2004
|
2005
|
2006
|
2007
|
2008
|
2009
|
2010
|
2011
|
2012
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
|
° Restated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
^ Adoption of IFRS 10 and 11 was obligatory from 1 January 2014. For comparative purposes, the figures for 2013 have been restated.
|
|
|
|
|
|
