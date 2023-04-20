Advanced search
    ACE   IT0001207098

ACEA S.P.A.

(ACE)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-04-20 am EDT
13.22 EUR   -0.45%
Acea and ASM Terni: finalised the second closing of umbria's integrated multi-utility

04/20/2023 | 12:45pm EDT
The second closing completing the combination transaction between Acea, ASM Terni and the Terni Municipality has been finalised, following the outcome of the public procedure launched by ASM Terni (see press release dated 6 December 2022).

After the finalisation of this agreement, Acea's equity interest in ASM Terni increases to 45% and the Umbrian utility acquires a 20% stake in Orvieto Ambiente, Acea Ambiente's spinoff company.

This has resulted in the reinforcement of Umbria's first integrated multiutility, an industrial business active in the water services sector, waste management, the production of electricity and the distribution and sale of electricity and gas.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Acea S.p.A. published this content on 20 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2023 16:44:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 4 834 M 5 299 M 5 299 M
Net income 2023 304 M 334 M 334 M
Net Debt 2023 4 974 M 5 452 M 5 452 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,30x
Yield 2023 6,40%
Capitalization 2 823 M 3 094 M 3 094 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,61x
EV / Sales 2024 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 10 455
Free-Float 20,0%
Chart ACEA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
ACEA S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACEA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 13,28 €
Average target price 18,28 €
Spread / Average Target 37,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fabrizio Palermo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fabio Paris Head-Administration, Planning & Control
Barbara Marinali Chairman
Alesandro Filippi Technical Staff Manager-Waste-to-Energy Area
Ivan Vigolo Head-ITS Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACEA S.P.A.2.79%3 094
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY-7.29%97 362
NATIONAL GRID PLC12.64%51 407
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-0.83%50 700
SEMPRA ENERGY0.96%49 712
ENGIE15.33%40 969
