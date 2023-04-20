Acea and ASM Terni: finalised the second closing of umbria's integrated multi-utility

The second closing completing the combination transaction between Acea, ASM Terni and the Terni Municipality has been finalised, following the outcome of the public procedure launched by ASM Terni (see press release dated 6 December 2022).

After the finalisation of this agreement, Acea's equity interest in ASM Terni increases to 45% and the Umbrian utility acquires a 20% stake in Orvieto Ambiente, Acea Ambiente's spinoff company.



This has resulted in the reinforcement of Umbria's first integrated multiutility, an industrial business active in the water services sector, waste management, the production of electricity and the distribution and sale of electricity and gas.

