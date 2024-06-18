(Alliance News) - Amazon Web Services and Acea Spa announced Tuesday the signing of a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on strategic initiatives in innovation and technology development, with a focus on artificial intelligence, IoT and sustainability.

The one-year memorandum outlines several key areas of cooperation between AWS and Acea, with the goal of promoting territorial growth through innovation and carbon footprint reduction by leveraging technology solutions offered by AWS. The two organizations will explore the potential of cloud services offered by AWS to identify solutions that can optimize operational and management processes to create greater efficiency and further improve the quality of services offered by the Acea group in all business areas.

In the water sector, for example, the collaboration will aim to research smart solutions through the creation of prototypes and scalable models to prevent leaks and reduce the impact of wastewater through data analysis and predictive maintenance to prevent any problems related to plant operations before they occur.

In the energy sector, on the other hand, AWS cloud services will be implemented to increase power grid resilience to support renewables, improve energy efficiency, and create a smart grid data hub.

Innovative solutions will also be sought to improve customer service, support data storage and processing, and reduce latency in the delivery of digital services to users.

"The memorandum with AWS allows to lay the foundations for a new innovation path, focused on the use of emerging technologies by leveraging the technological solutions offered by AWS," said Giovanni Papaleo, deputy general manager Operations at Acea. "This agreement will allow Acea to have access to solutions and skills that will be an accelerator in its digital innovation path. Thanks to the cloud and AI solutions provided by AWS we intend to make cities more livable and offer new services and economic opportunities to citizens."

"This collaboration represents an important step toward the digitization of critical infrastructure in Italy," said Sergio Gianotti, head Public Sector at AWS Italy.

"By combining Acea's experience in managing essential public services with the services offered by AWS, we will be able to enable new smart solutions to optimize operations and improve the quality of services for citizens."

Acea's stock closed Tuesday up 0.8 percent at EUR16.22 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

